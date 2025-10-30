Quadient Takes No. 1 Position in Global Customer Communications Management Software Market Share

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, today announced that it has been ranked No. 1 in worldwide Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2024 market share, capturing 11% of the market according to the IDC Worldwide Customer Communications Management Software Market Shares, 2024: Elevating Efficiency and Dynamic Experiences with AI (doc #US53742425, September 2025) report.

Findings in the report highlight a broader shift in customer communication strategies, as organizations move from cost containment toward customer-centric innovation powered by AI and automation. According to the report, the total CCM market grew to $2.1 billion in 2024, up 5.7% from 2023. Reflecting this market evolution, Quadient in 2024 enhanced customer retention, secured several large deals and expanded its channel partnerships, strengthening growth in CCM revenue and outpacing the market.

Amy Machado, senior Research Manager at IDC, said: “Organizations are investing in AI-driven communication platforms that personalize engagement and unify digital and human touchpoints. Quadient’s platform leverages AI that evolves and adapts to customer needs for faster content creation, advanced personalization, automated translation, and intelligent workflow orchestration. As companies navigate an ever-changing regulatory landscape, Quadient is also helping simplify compliance and mitigate risk through managed templates and detailed audit trails. Guided by its 'Elevate to 2030' strategy, Quadient is providing future-ready communications management solutions for the dynamic digital world.”

Quadient believes that its success stems from sustained investment in innovation to meet evolving customer communication needs across industries. The company delivers AI-assisted solutions that help large enterprises automate complex, regulated communications while also addressing the growing mid-market demand for advanced multichannel customer communications management. These efforts have earned Quadient consistent recognition from customers and analysts alike, with top ratings on Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius, and continued leadership positions on the Aspire CCS Leaderboard for CCM and CXM.

The company’s latest advancements further demonstrate its commitment to helping organizations design, orchestrate and optimize personalized communications with agility and control. Enhanced AI-assisted authoring, sentiment analysis, translation, and event-driven workflow capabilities enable business users to simplify content creation and elevate customer engagement, while reinforcing governance, compliance and accuracy—qualities increasingly critical in regulated and high-volume environments.

“We believe Quadient’s No. 1 ranking for 2024 global CCM market share reflects more than momentum. It reflects our ability to consistently deliver innovation and superior customer experience,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Our Digital journey to today’s leading position focuses on two key pillars: customer satisfaction and innovation. By meeting and even exceeding customer needs through deep AI and continuous product improvements, we’re redefining what it means to communicate intelligently for large as well as mid-segment enterprises. Thanks to our ability to adapt our CCM expertise to the mid-segment, we have been able to respond to customer needs across a broader range of company sizes, positioning ourselves for success independent of scale. Our 2024 CCM top market share ranking demonstrates that our growth strategy for large and mid-sized enterprises is working hand in hand with our customers’ success.”

By continuing to invest in AI, cloud innovation and intelligent automation, Quadient helps organizations communicate smarter, faster and more securely. From transforming customer experiences to ensuring compliance in complex markets, Quadient empowers businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. To learn more about how Quadient customers have reshaped their customer communications, visit www.quadient.com/en/quadient-ccm-market-share-leader.

