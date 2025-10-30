Hashgraph Market to Reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2033, Driven by Growing Demand for Secure and Scalable Distributed Ledger Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hashgraph Market size was valued at USD 1.66 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 21.67% over 2026-2033.

The growing demand for safe, quick, and scalable distributed ledger solutions across industries is the main factor propelling hashgraph market expansion globally. Technology adoption in government, healthcare, supply chain, and financial industries.





Download PDF Sample of Hashgraph Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8599

The U.S. Hashgraph Market size was USD 0.47 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.38% over 2026-2033.

The U.S. market growth is driven by the advanced technological adoption, strong enterprise investments, and growing demand for secure, low-latency distributed ledger solutions in financial services, healthcare, and supply chain sectors, positioning the country as the dominant market globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Organization Size, in 2025, Large Enterprises Led the Market with a Share of 58.60%, while SMEs is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 14.50%

Large Enterprises captures largest market segment in Hashgraph Market, due to High performance, Secure, and Scalable distributed ledger requirements. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment fueled by the rising adoption of cost-effective and hybrid deployment models, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of distributed ledgers.

By Deployment Model, in 2025, Cloud-Based Segment Led the Market with Share of 46.50%, while Hybrid is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 13.20%

Cloud-Based deployment model dominates the Hashgraph Market in terms of revenue owing to the high scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of integration with an existing IT infrastructure. Hybrid is the fastest-growing segment as organizations are looking for a balance between on-premise control as well as cloud flexibility.

By Technology, in 2025, Public Hashgraph Led the Market with a Share of 44.10%, while Private Hashgraph is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.90%

Publish Hashgraph segment held the largest share in the market in 2025 owing to transparency, decentralization, and increased community support globally. Private Hashgraph segment is growing the fastest in the market as there is a growing enterprise need to have better security, limited-access and regulated hashgraph solutions.

By Application, in 2025, Financial Services Dominated the Market with a Share of 38.24%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 13.50%

In 2025, Financial Services dominates the market as they require high-speed and high secure transaction processing in more number. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment due to the rising demand for secure management of patient records, sharing of information between hospitals and insurance companies, and meeting the standards of regulations they have, such as HIPAA.

If You Need Any Customization on Hashgraph Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8599

Regional Analysis:

The hashgraph market in North America held the largest share 39.10% in 2025, owing by massive adoption of Hashgraph across financial services, healthcare, supply chain, and government sectors.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the hashgraph market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.68%, owing to factors such as rapid digital transformation, growing adoption of distributed ledger technologies, and supportive government and industry initiatives.

Key Players:

Hedera Hashgraph

Swirlds Inc.

Hashing Systems

The Hashgraph Group (THG)

Google Cloud

IBM Corporation

LG Electronics

Boeing

Deutsche Telekom

Tata Communications

University College London (UCL)

Wipro

Magazine Luiza (Magalu)

Nomura

Zain Group

Dentons

COFRA Holding

Earth.ID

Zeux

Intiva Health

Hashgraph Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.66 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.67% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid)

• By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

• By Technology (Public Hashgraph, Private Hashgraph, Consortium Hashgraph, Hybrid Hashgraph, Others)

• By Application (Financial Services, Supply Chain & Logistics, Healthcare, IoT, Government & Public Sector, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , Swirlds Inc. partnered with The Hashgraph Group to drive enterprise blockchain adoption globally and support product expansion through strategic investments.

, Swirlds Inc. partnered with The Hashgraph Group to drive enterprise blockchain adoption globally and support product expansion through strategic investments. In December 2024, The Hashgraph Group partnered with SettleMint to expand enterprise blockchain adoption globally, investing in product expansion and market reach.

Buy Full Research Report on Hashgraph Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8599

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Network & Consensus Performance Metrics – helps you assess network latency, scalability under peak load, and transaction efficiency to understand the operational robustness of Hashgraph compared to traditional blockchain systems.

– helps you assess network latency, scalability under peak load, and transaction efficiency to understand the operational robustness of Hashgraph compared to traditional blockchain systems. Token Economy & Staking Analytics – helps you evaluate HBAR token circulation, staking patterns, and regional distribution, providing insights into liquidity, decentralization, and ecosystem participation.

– helps you evaluate HBAR token circulation, staking patterns, and regional distribution, providing insights into liquidity, decentralization, and ecosystem participation. Innovation & Development Intensity – helps you track the pace of innovation through dApp launches, patents filed, and developer activity trends that reflect technological competitiveness and ecosystem maturity.

– helps you track the pace of innovation through dApp launches, patents filed, and developer activity trends that reflect technological competitiveness and ecosystem maturity. Ecosystem Collaboration Index – helps you identify the growth of partnerships, consortiums, and enterprise alliances that accelerate Hashgraph’s enterprise-grade adoption and integration.

– helps you identify the growth of partnerships, consortiums, and enterprise alliances that accelerate Hashgraph’s enterprise-grade adoption and integration. Developer Engagement & Community Growth Metrics – helps you measure the expansion of active contributors, GitHub activity, and project diversity, signaling long-term ecosystem vitality.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.