KBR Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights
(All comparisons against the third quarter fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

  • Revenues of $1.9 billion
  • Net income attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) of $115 million; Adjusted EBITDA2 of $240 million, up 10% with an Adjusted EBITDA2 margin of 12.4%
  • Diluted EPS (including discontinued operations) of $0.90; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.02, up 21%
  • Bookings and options1 of $4.2 billion with 1.4x book-to-bill1

Third Quarter YTD 2025 Highlights
(All comparisons against the third quarter YTD fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

  • Revenues of $5.9 billion, up 5%
  • Net income attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) of $304 million; Adjusted EBITDA2 of $730 million, up 14% with an Adjusted EBITDA2 margin of 12.4%
  • Diluted EPS (including discontinued operations) of $2.33; Adjusted EPS2 of $2.93, up 20%
  • Bookings and options1 of $9.1 billion with 1.1x book-to-bill1

Revising Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

  • Revising previously provided outlook for the pace of awards across both segments and the resolution of bids won under protest, which will not be resolved during the U.S. Government shutdown.

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results.

“Despite revenue headwinds, KBR achieved year on year double digit Adjusted EBITDA growth, strong cash conversion and maintained operational momentum with a strong book to bill. Our diverse portfolio, prudent cost management and focus on value-add for our customers delivered enhanced margins in line with our strategy,” said Stuart Bradie, Chairman, President & CEO.

Mr. Bradie added, “Our focus on operational, mission-critical priorities, combined with 60% of Adjusted EBITDA coming from non-U.S. government customers, positions us to maintain stability during a temporary government shutdown.”

1 As used throughout this release, book-to-bill and bookings and options exclude long-term UK PFIs and the Plaquemines LNG project.
2 As used throughout this earnings release, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings per share, and Operating cash conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. All non-GAAP financial measures reflect results from continuing operations. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Summarized Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
Dollars in millions, except share data 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues$1,931  $1,937  $5,901  $5,602 
Operating income 191   173   587   519 
Net income attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) 115   100   304   299 
Net income (loss) attributable to KBR from continuing operations 116   100   341   299 
Adjusted EBITDA2 240   219   730   642 
Operating income margin 9.9%  8.9%  9.9%  9.3%
Adjusted EBITDA2margin 12.4%  11.3%  12.4%  11.5%
Earnings per share:       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) 0.90   0.75   2.33   2.22 
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 0.91   0.75   2.62   2.22 
Adjusted earnings per share2 1.02   0.84   2.93   2.44 
Cash flows:       
Operating cash flows from continuing operations 198   153   506   409 
Return of capital to shareholders:       
Payments to repurchase common stock 100   9   304   167 
Payments of dividends to shareholders 22   20   63   59 
     October 3, January 3,
      2025   2025 
Leverage:       
Net debt3     2,086   2,252 
TTM Adjusted EBITDA2     956   868 
Net leverage     2.2x   2.6x 
        

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Review
(All comparisons against the third quarter fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

Revenues were $1.9 billion, down 0% or $6 million, due to the slower pace of awards in the first half of the year across both segments and EUCOM reductions in Readiness & Sustainment, partially offset by growth in Defense & Intel both in the U.S. and internationally.

Operating income was $191 million, up 10% or $18 million, primarily due to increases in Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates due to strong project execution on an LNG project, partially offset by decreases in gross profit and increases in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net income attributable to KBR (including loss from discontinued operations) was $115 million, up 15% or $15 million, primarily due to increases in Operating income noted above.

Net income attributable to KBR from continuing operations was $116 million, up 16% or 16 million, in line with Net income attributable to KBR (including loss from discontinued operations) noted above.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR (including loss from discontinued operations) were $0.90, up 20% or $0.15, in line with increased Net income attributable to KBR (including loss from discontinued operations) noted above and lower diluted weighted average common shares outstanding due to open market share repurchases.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.91, up 21% or $0.16, in line with Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR (including loss from discontinued operations) noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $240 million, up 10% or $21 million, primarily due to the increase in Operating income noted above. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 12.4%, up from the prior year due to strong operating performance in the current year period.

Adjusted earnings per share2 were $1.02, up 21% or $0.18, due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA2 noted above and lower adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding due to open market share repurchases.

Backlog and options as of the quarter end totaled $23.4 billion. Book-to-bill1 was 1.4x for the quarter.

Summarized Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Segment Results

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
Dollars in millions, Backlog in billions 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues$1,931  $1,937  $5,901  $5,602 
Mission Technology Solutions 1,406   1,406   4,286   4,047 
Sustainable Technology Solutions 525   531   1,615   1,555 
Adjusted EBITDA2 240   219   730   642 
Mission Technology Solutions 143   141   434   405 
Sustainable Technology Solutions 123   109   376   322 
Corporate (26)  (31)  (80)  (85)
Adjusted EBITDA2margin 12.4%  11.3%  12.4%  11.5%
Mission Technology Solutions 10.2%  10.0%  10.1%  10.0%
Sustainable Technology Solutions 23.4%  20.5%  23.3%  20.7%
       October 3, January 3,
        2025   2025 
Backlog       17,104   16,605 
Mission Technology Solutions       13,422   12,642 
Sustainable Technology Solutions       3,682   3,963 
Backlog and options       23,352   20,580 
Mission Technology Solutions       19,670   16,617 
Sustainable Technology Solutions       3,682   3,963 
              

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Segment Results Review
(All comparisons against the third quarter fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

Mission Technology Solutions (MTS)
Revenues were $1,406 million, flat to the prior year, due to growth in Defense & Intel, offset by EUCOM reductions in Readiness & Sustainment and NASA funding restrictions in Science & Space.

Operating income was $114 million, flat to the prior year, in line with Revenues noted above. Operating income margin was 8.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $143 million, up 1% or $2 million, in line with Operating income noted above. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 10.2%, in line with the prior year period.

Backlog and options as of the quarter end totaled $19.7 billion. Book-to-bill1 was 1.4x for the quarter.

The following new business awards were announced:

  • Awarded a $2.5 billion ceiling value, base period NASA contract to support astronaut health, occupational health, and research that could help mitigate health risks for future human spaceflight missions
  • Awarded three cost-plus-fixed-fee task order contracts by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) under the Innovative Cyber/Infrastructure Threat Assessment Environment (INCITE) Common Operating Picture for Event Response Situation Awareness (COPERS) contract
  • Secured a $99 million contract to advance the U.S. Space Force Design Implementation for Collaborative Environment (DICE)

Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS)
Revenues were $525 million, down 1% or $6 million, driven by delays in new awards.

Operating income was $118 million, up 13% or $14 million, primarily due to increases in Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates due to strong project execution on an LNG project, partially offset by increases in Selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating income margin was 22.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $123 million, up 13% or $14 million, primarily due to higher Operating income noted above. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 23.4%, up from the prior year due to strong operating performance in the current year period.

Backlog as of the quarter end totaled $3.7 billion. Book-to-bill1 was 1.2x for the quarter.

The following new business awards were announced:

  • Secured a two-year renewal of EPCM contract with Basra Oil Company for the Majnoon oil field in Iraq
  • Awarded a program management consultancy contract by TAQA Transmission
  • Awarded a FEED contract for Heavy Oil Program by Kuwait Oil Company
  • Awarded a FEED contract for Abadi Onshore LNG project in Indonesia

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Capital Deployment

Liquidity as of October 3, 2025, totaled approximately $1.1 billion, comprising $605 million in borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $539 million cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage ratio as of October 3, 2025, was 2.2x.

Operating cash flows from continuing operations for the quarter were $198 million, up 29% or $45 million, with Operating cash conversion2 of 152% due to DSO reductions in both segments.

During the third quarter, KBR returned $122 million in capital to shareholders, consisting of $100 million in share repurchases (including withhold to cover shares) and $22 million in regular dividends.

Revising Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
KBR is revising the previously provided outlook for the pace of awards across both segments and the resolution of bids won under protest, which will not be resolved during the U.S. Government shutdown.

 Updated Fiscal Year
2025 Guidance		Prior Fiscal Year
2025 Guidance
Revenues$7.75B - $7.85B$7.9B - $8.1B
Adjusted EBITDA$960M - $980M$960M - $980M
Adjusted EPS$3.78 - $3.88$3.78 - $3.88
Operating cash flows$500M - $550M$500M - $550M
   

The company does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses without unreasonable effort, which could be material to the company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Strategic Intent to Spin Off Mission Technology Solutions
On September 24, 2025, the company announced its intention to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions segment into a separate, U.S. publicly-traded company. Upon completion, KBR and its shareholders will benefit from ownership in two pure-play public companies with enhanced strategic focus, operational independence, and financial flexibility. The planned spin-off is intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes and targeting completion by mid-to-late 2026. The spin-off will be subject to final approval by KBR's Board of Directors and other customary conditions. Additional details regarding the spin off transaction are available on the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com/news-and-events/spin-off-information.

KBR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
Mission Technology Solutions$1,406  $1,406  $4,286  $4,047 
Sustainable Technology Solutions 525   531   1,615   1,555 
Total revenues 1,931   1,937   5,901   5,602 
Gross profit 270   290   860   808 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 70   27   163   97 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (149)  (140)  (435)  (390)
Other    (4)  (1)  4 
Operating income (loss):       
Mission Technology Solutions 114   114   345   333 
Sustainable Technology Solutions 118   104   360   305 
Corporate (41)  (45)  (118)  (119)
Total operating income 191   173   587   519 
Interest expense (39)  (37)  (121)  (100)
Other non-operating expense    (2)  (5)  (10)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 152   134   461   409 
Provision for income taxes (34)  (32)  (116)  (107)
Net income from continuing operations 118   102   345   302 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1)     (55)  1 
Net income 117   102   290   303 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations 2   2   4   3 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests included in discontinued operations       (18)  1 
Net income attributable to KBR 115   100   304   299 
Adjusted EBITDA¹$240  $219  $730  $642 
        
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations$0.91  $0.75  $2.62  $2.22 
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations$(0.01) $  $(0.29) $ 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR$0.90  $0.75  $2.33  $2.22 
Adjusted EPS¹$1.02  $0.84  $2.93  $2.44 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 128   133   130   134 
Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 128   133   130   134 
1See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure
 


 
KBR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except share data)
 
 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and equivalents$539  $342 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7 and $9, respectively 1,122   1,066 
Contract assets 247   271 
Other current assets 160   173 
Current assets of discontinued operations 17   21 
Total current assets 2,085   1,873 
Pension Assets 126   82 
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $500 and $474 (including net PPE of $5 and $5 owned by a variable interest entity), respectively 225   237 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 228   203 
Goodwill 2,674   2,630 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $486 and $427, respectively 740   763 
Equity in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 104   192 
Deferred income taxes 150   209 
Other assets 317   396 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations    78 
Total Assets$6,649  $6,663 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$733  $772 
Contract liabilities 334   328 
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 385   351 
Current maturities of long-term debt 46   36 
Other current liabilities 249   280 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations 24   15 
Total current liabilities 1,771   1,782 
Employee compensation and benefits 139   135 
Income tax payable 85   122 
Deferred income taxes 86   83 
Long-term debt 2,558   2,533 
Operating lease liabilities 245   228 
Other liabilities 296   244 
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations    69 
Total liabilities 5,180   5,196 
Commitments and Contingencies   
KBR shareholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued     
Common stock, $0.001 par value 300,000,000 shares authorized, 182,840,316 and 182,469,230 shares issued, and 126,989,628 and 132,435,609 shares outstanding, respectively     
Paid-in capital in excess of par 2,546   2,526 
Retained earnings 1,607   1,367 
Treasury stock, 55,850,688 shares and 50,033,621 shares, at cost, respectively (1,793)  (1,494)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (896)  (946)
Total KBR shareholders' equity 1,464   1,453 
Noncontrolling interests 5   14 
Total shareholders' equity 1,469   1,467 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,649  $6,663 
        


 
KBR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions) (Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended
 October 3, 2025 September 27, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$290  $303 
Less: Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 55   (1)
Net income from continuing operations 345   302 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 129   112 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (163)  (97)
Deferred income tax 50   23 
Gain on disposition of assets (2)  (6)
Other    (4)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (40)  (3)
Contract assets 29   (30)
Accounts payable (52)  94 
Contract liabilities (1)  9 
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 41   31 
Payments on operating lease obligation (62)  (52)
Payments from unconsolidated affiliates, net 10   5 
Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 163   123 
Pension funding (2)  (30)
Other assets and liabilities 61   (68)
Total cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations$506  $409 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment$(24) $(36)
Proceeds from sale of assets or investments 2   6 
Return of equity method investments, net 82   36 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13)  (739)
Funding in other investment    (5)
Other    5 
Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 47   (733)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings on long-term debt$  $574 
Borrowings on Revolver 555   343 
Payments on short-term and long-term debt (27)  (81)
Payments on Revolver (505)  (63)
Payments to repurchase common stock (304)  (167)
Payments on settlement of warrants    (33)
Debt Issuance Costs    (18)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest    (10)
Payments of dividends to shareholders (63)  (59)
Other (6)  (11)
Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations$(350) $475 
Total operating cash flows from discontinued operations (31)  13 
Total investing cash flows from discontinued operations (12)  (18)
Total financing cash flows from discontinued operations 10    
Total cash flows from discontinued operations$(33) $(5)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 19   12 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 189   158 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 350   304 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$539  $462 
Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations    16 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period for continuing operations$539  $446 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information:   
Noncash financing activities   
Dividends declared$21  $20 
        

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Information
The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP financial information presented in the press release as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA
We evaluate performance based on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to KBR, plus Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax; less Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest included in discontinued operations; less Interest expense; Other non-operating expense (income); Provision for income taxes; Depreciation and amortization; and certain discrete items as identified by Management to be non-recurring in nature as set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA can also be defined as Operating income less Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations; plus Depreciation and amortization; and certain discrete items as identified by Management to be non-recurring in nature as set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the three- and nine-month periods ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in the calculation of Net income (loss) attributable to KBR in accordance with GAAP for such periods. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance for each of the three- and nine-month periods ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core performance for the comparable periods.

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
Dollars in millions2025
 2024
 2025
  2024 
        
        
Net income attributable to KBR$115 $100  $304  $299 
Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1     55   (1)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest included in discontinued operations      (18)  1 
Net income attributable to KBR from continuing operations$116 $100  $341  $299 
  • Interest expense
 39  37   121   100 
  • Other non-operating expense (income)
   2   5   10 
  • Provision for income taxes
 34  32   116   107 
  • Depreciation and amortization
 43  41   129   112 
  • Acquisition, integration and spin off
 8  9   18   15 
  • Ichthys commercial dispute cost
   (2)     1 
  • Legacy legal fees and settlements
         (2)
Adjusted EBITDA$240 $219  $730  $642 
               


 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
Dollars in millions 2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Operating income - MTS$114  $114  $345  $333 
  • Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations
    (2)  1    
  • Depreciation and amortization
 29   26   88   71 
  • Acquisition, integration and spin off
    3      3 
  • Legacy legal fees and settlements
          (2)
Adjusted EBITDA - MTS$143  $141  $434  $405 
        
Operating income - STS$118  $104  $360  $305 
  • Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations
 (2)     (5)  (3)
  • Depreciation and amortization
 7   7   21   19 
  • Ichthys commercial dispute cost
    (2)     1 
Adjusted EBITDA - STS$123  $109  $376  $322 
        
Operating income - Corporate$(41) $(45) $(118) $(119)
  • Depreciation and amortization
 7   8   20   22 
  • Acquisition, integration and spin off
 8   6   18   12 
Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate$(26) $(31) $(80) $(85)
        
Operating income - KBR$191  $173  $587  $519 
  • Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations
 (2)  (2)  (4)  (3)
  • Depreciation and amortization
 43   41   129   112 
  • Acquisition, integration and spin off
 8   9   18   15 
  • Legacy legal fee and settlements
          (2)
  • Ichthys commercial dispute cost
    (2)     1 
Adjusted EBITDA - KBR$240  $219  $730  $642 
                

Adjusted EPS
Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) for each of the three- and nine-month periods ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules because Adjusted EPS excludes certain amounts included in the Diluted EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP for such periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is Diluted EPS for the same periods. Management believes that Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core earnings performance for each of the three- and nine-month periods ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance for the comparable periods.

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Diluted EPS attributable to KBR$0.90  $0.75  $2.33  $2.22 
Less: Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (0.01)     (0.29)   
Diluted EPS from continuing operations$0.91  $0.75  $2.62  $2.22 
  • Amortization related to acquisitions
 0.07   0.06   0.22   0.14 
  • Ichthys commercial dispute cost
    (0.01)     0.01 
  • Acquisition, integration and spin off
 0.04   0.04   0.09   0.08 
  • Legacy legal fees and settlements
          (0.01)
Adjusted EPS$1.02  $0.84  $2.93  $2.44 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 128   133   130   134 
Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 128   133   130   134 
                

Operating Cash Conversion

Operating cash conversion is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules. Operating cash conversion is calculated as Operating cash flows from continuing operations divided by Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding, which is then divided by Adjusted earnings per share. Management believes that Operating cash conversion affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core operating cash flow performance for each of the three- and nine-month periods ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 and also afford investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core operating cash generation performance.

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27,
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Operating cash flows from continuing operations$198  $153  $506  $409 
        
Operating cash flow per adjusted share$1.55  $1.15  $3.89  $3.05 
Adjusted earnings per share 1.02   0.84   2.93   2.44 
        
Operating cash conversion 152%  137%  133%  125%



