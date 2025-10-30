Prosafe SE: Invitation to Q3 2025 results and webcast on 13 November

30 October 2025 - Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2025 results on 13 November 2025 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The quarterly earnings release and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no and Prosafe’s website, www.prosafe.com.

Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO, will on the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET host a webcast and Q&A, which can be followed at www.prosafe.com.

It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after the presentation.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment