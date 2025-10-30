Echobit Launches the Halloween Futures Carnival with a 50,000 USDT Prize Pool to Ignite the Trading Season

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Halloween approaches, the spirit of mystery and excitement is spreading across the crypto market. Echobit exchange has officially launched its Halloween Futures Trading Carnival, featuring a total prize pool of $50,000 USDT. The event brings traders worldwide a festive celebration that blends thrill, rewards, and fun. For true traders, market volatility is not just a challenge — it’s an opportunity.





Echobit Halloween Futures Carnival

“Fear comes from volatility, but surprises come from trading.”

Starting October 28, Echobit will kick off its annual Halloween Trading Carnival with a 50,000 USDT prize pool. By completing KYC Level 1 verification, making deposits, or participating in futures trading tasks, users can unlock the limited-edition Pumpkin Treasure Chest and win generous rewards — including USDT, Trial Funds, Deduction Funds, and even an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This Halloween, every position opened could rain down a shower of sweet surprises. Join here: https://www.echobit.com/act/lottery/9726

Community Fun: Global Challenges and Interactive Rewards

Beyond the main campaign, Echobit is bringing Halloween excitement to its global social communities, turning trading season into a worldwide celebration.

Users can join the “Fear or Greed” emoji voting challenge to support their side — Fear or Greed — and help decide the crypto market’s “candy fate.” Those who prefer a sharper eye can take part in the “Pumpkin Hunt” challenge, counting hidden pumpkins in a spooky image for a chance to win USDT rewards.

These lighthearted, engaging activities extend the spirit of Halloween beyond trading, strengthening the connection and creativity that make the Echobit community so vibrant.

Building a Safer, Smarter, and More Global Trading Experience

Echobit remains committed to its core philosophy of “Security, Usability, and Global Reach.” The platform continues to deliver a high-efficiency, transparent crypto trading environment, where every user can trade with confidence. Through themed campaigns and community engagement, Echobit not only makes Web3 more accessible to new users but also creates a dynamic and empowering space for traders worldwide.

As a new-generation exchange that values both security compliance and user experience, Echobit is expanding its global presence while continuously optimizing performance and trading experience.

This Halloween campaign is more than a seasonal celebration — it reflects Echobit’s spirit of innovation and its deep commitment to users. Moving forward, Echobit will continue building a high-liquidity, low-latency, and transparent trading ecosystem, enabling every user to stay confident amid volatility and capture the next wave of opportunity.

About Echobit

Echobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange specializing in perpetual futures and copy trading. With security and compliance at its core, the platform offers a safe, efficient, and transparent trading experience under a global regulatory framework — including MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, VASP registration in the Czech Republic, and membership in Korea’s CODE Alliance.

Home: Echobit.com

X: https://x.com/EchobitExchange

Telegram: https://t.me/Echobit_Announcement

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Echobit_Exchange

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Echobit_Exchange

