Abercrombie & Fitch and Luxury Retailer Kemo Sabe Debut Western-Inspired Collaboration

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced a global collaboration with Kemo Sabe, the Aspen-based luxury western retailer known for its premium boots, hats and western apparel.

The women’s-only collection includes genuine leather apparel and accessories, denim jeans and skirts, and jewelry. The product features elevated details that make each piece unique, including embroidery and detailed stitching. The denim jeans skirts are available in both Classic and Curve Love, Abercrombie’s viral fit that eliminates waist gap and features additional room through the hip and thigh for curve-hugging comfort.

“We’ve long admired the way Kemo Sabe has honored Western heritage through authentic craftsmanship,” said Corey Robinson, chief product officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “As brand fans ourselves, it was important to honor that legacy while bringing it to a broader audience in a way that feels uniquely Abercrombie. This collaboration allows us to take products that customers love from Abercrombie & Fitch and incorporate Kemo Sabe’s distinct design, leading to special items that will become cherished statement pieces.”

The partnership with Abercrombie marks Kemo Sabe’s first global retail collaboration, expanding its reach beyond the brand’s retail boutiques in the West. The collection includes romantic dresses, denim, statement tops and accessories that combine Kemo Sabe’s heritage craftsmanship with Abercrombie’s trend-forward, quality styling.

“This collaboration is about bringing the western spirit to customers everywhere,” said Wendy Kunkle, President and Owner of Kemo Sabe. “By partnering with Abercrombie, we’re able to bring our elevated craftsmanship, heritage details and iconic style to a new audience that loves authenticity, quality and versatility.”

Launching this fall, the collection, which ranges from $50-$500, is designed for day-to-night versatility, whether paired with denim and boots or worn as stand-alone statement pieces. Each design channels the adventurous essence of Kemo Sabe’s Western heritage while embracing Abercrombie’s modern sensibility and expansive reach. Abercrombie x Kemo Sabe will be available at Abercrombie.com on Oct. 30 and in stores globally Nov. 6.

Media Contacts:

Walker Drawas / Kemosabe@walkerdrawas.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. / public_relations@anfcorp.com

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 200 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and abercrombie.com globally.

About Kemo Sabe:

Kemo Sabe is a luxury Western wear store that has been setting the standard for authentic Western style since 1990. Founded in Aspen, Colorado, the brand is renowned for its world-famous hats and boots, each uniquely customized one-on-one with a Sales Wrangler to ensure a perfect fit and individual style. Beyond its iconic hats and boots, Kemo Sabe offers a wide range of buckles, belts, vintage and fine jewelry, artisan knives, and Western apparel. Kemo Sabe is not just a store—it's an experience. With six locations across Aspen and Vail, CO, Jackson Hole, WY, Park City, UT, Round Top, TX, and Whitefish, MT, Kemo Sabe brings the spirit of the West to life through exceptional craftsmanship and unforgettable shopping experiences.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e980e54-0cdd-4af3-87fe-3910401a981e https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a4e274a-5add-4a95-8b99-d2c3dbc9857b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376dfe09-83ca-44ba-92bb-c40fdaf05f05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9825ec-b8b6-4d7e-ac01-255eaf856f9f