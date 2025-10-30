MADD Canada Kicks Off 38th Project Red Ribbon National Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving this Holiday Season

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crash that killed 22-year-old Rebecca Beatty on October 3, 2021, in Trenton shattered multiple lives. A Quinte West resident and former student of Donald A. Wilson Secondary School, Rebecca was on her way home after spending time with her best friend when her car was tragically struck by an impaired driver. Both young women were killed instantly— lives filled with promise cut short, and families left forever broken.

Despite ongoing awareness efforts, impaired driving continues to devastate families across Canada. Every hour, an average of nine charges are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving, and every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured in these entirely preventable crashes.

To prevent further tragedies, MADD Canada, in partnership with its local chapter, MADD Durham Region, is launching the 38th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign today—a nationwide awareness initiative that has run for nearly four decades to fight impaired driving during the holiday season, when celebrations and social gatherings are at their peak. The campaign runs from November 1st to January 5, 2026, reminding Canadians to drive sober or plan ahead for a safe ride home through a designated driver, public transit, a cab or rideshare services such as Uber, if they consume alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs.

"Rebecca’s story— and those of thousands of impaired driving victims—are the motivation behind our work,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Rebecca should be here today with her loved ones. Instead, her family is left with an empty chair at the table. We are calling on the government of Canada to make anti-impaired driving technology a standard safety feature in all new vehicles—so no more families have to suffer such senseless pain.”

This year, Rebecca Beatty’s photo is featured on the 2025 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmarks, serving as a strong reminder that one wrong decision behind the wheel can forever change so many lives.

“The pain of losing Rebecca is with us every second,” said Rebecca’s parents, Connie and Mark Beatty. “Impaired driving didn’t just take her life — it took a piece of our hearts. We want Canadians to feel the weight of this loss and make the choice to never drive impaired.”

“Our officers see firsthand the devastating impact impaired driving has on families and communities,” said Durham Regional Police Service Chief Peter Moreira. “We are proud to partner with MADD Canada to once again support Project Red Ribbon. This campaign is a powerful reminder that every one of us has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. By making the choice to drive sober, we can prevent tragedies before they happen. Each red ribbon represents a life that could be saved by making the right choice. Together, we can make a difference.”

Today’s national launch event will be held at Durham Regional Police Service East Division in Bowmanville, with Rebecca’s parents, Connie and Mark Beatty, and her sister, Victoria, in attendance. They will be joined by special guests, including, Durham Regional Police Service Chief Peter Moreira, Mayor of Clarington Adrian Foster, OPP Deputy Commissioner Traffic Safety and Operational Support Karen Meyer, Deputy Fire Chief Clarington Emergency and Fire Services Brad Lamport, Ontario Paramedic Association Director of Education Mary Osinga, MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan, MADD Durham Region Chapter President Trisha Dosaj, MADD Durham Region Chapter Volunteers, KAG Canada Vice President of Operations Besnik Gasi, Uber Canada Corporate Communications Lead Keerthana Rang, and BMO Branch Manager Jennifer Karacorovski.

Across the country, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers will distribute red ribbons and car decals, and host local events to raise awareness and funds to fight impaired driving and support victims and survivors. Once Canadians get their red ribbons and/or car decals, they are encouraged to tie them or display them on their vehicles, key chains, and personal belongings, and share their commitment on social media using the hashtag #ProjectRedRibbon as a visible pledge to sober driving and a tribute to all victims and survivors of impaired driving. Public service announcements on radio and television will also reinforce the importance of sober driving throughout the holiday season.

Once again this year, over 50 landmarks, government and municipal buildings across the country will light up red to honour impaired driving victims and spread the sober driving message. A full list of lighting locations can be found here.

MADD Canada is grateful to its Official Sponsors Uber, KAG Canada and Diageo, as well as its Corporate Sponsors BMO, Irving Oil and Cascades, for their partnership in saving lives and preventing injuries during the holiday season. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, click here.

Red ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Canada Chapters across the country, online at madd.ca, or by emailing info@madd.ca. Donations to support Project Red Ribbon can be made through the website or by calling 1-800-665-6233.

