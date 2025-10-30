Wrap and Mithril Defense Achieve Historic First Drone-to-Human Interdiction, Proving Next-Gen Non-Lethal Aerial Response for Public Safety and Defense

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in non-lethal public safety and unmanned aerial system (UAS) solutions, today announced it released video footage from successful live-field testing of its MERLIN-Interdictor, one of the world's first Drone-First-Responder Interdiction (DFR-X) payload, conducted at the Mithril Defense headquarters in Austin, Texas.





The controlled field trial demonstrated a consistent deployment success rate, supporting the MERLIN-Interdictor's ability to engage an armed subject using non-lethal BolaWrap® technology from an aerial platform. The test represents a significant milestone for Wrap and for the emerging DFR-X category, transforming drones from passive surveillance tools into active, non-lethal responders capable of saving lives in seconds.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"We're proud to share one of the world's first successful demonstration of non-lethal drone-to-subject engagement," said Michael Brown, Vice President of Product at Wrap. "This validation shows that MERLIN can interdict a simulated active-shooter threat through precise, remote, non-lethal engagement - which we believe represents a breakthrough in protecting lives, particularly in schools, where every second counts."

Mithril Defense, based in Austin, Texas, is the developer of Campus Guardian Angel, a rapid-response drone-based school safety platform designed to address active-shooter threats within seconds. Founded by a U.S. military veteran and technology entrepreneur, Mithril's team includes experienced drone pilots and special operations experts.





“The success of the MERLIN-Interdictor trial deployment is a meaningful development in our broader mission to harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to support first responders and save lives in active shooter situations,” said Mithril Defense Co-Founders, Justin Marston and Bill King. “We are proud to complete this milestone with Wrap and look forward to a future where these critical tools join our arsenal of non-lethal effects to protect students, staff, and law enforcement on campuses large and small across the country.”

The indoor field test successfully supports MERLIN's BolaWrap® entanglement system in a live simulation, marking the first recorded deployment of Wrap's technology from a drone against a human subject.

"This testing validates our vision for what responsible, non-lethal aerial response and interdiction should look like," said Braden Frame, Chief Commercial Officer of Wrap. "We believe DFR-X is more than innovation - it's a new capability for agencies, officers, and stakeholders to deliver faster, safer, and smarter intervention when lives are on the line."

The MERLIN-Interdictor program is part of Wrap's broader strategy to extend its proven non-lethal tether and cassette systems into adjacent mission domains, including counter-UAS defense and UAS-based public safety operations. With Wrap's Virginia manufacturing headquarters serving as the integration hub, the Company believes it is well positioned to transition Project MERLIN from prototype to production, supporting commercialization across both domestic and international markets.

"This milestone marks a new frontier for Wrap," said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap Technologies. "It validates our proposed system capability for DoW, DHS, FBI, and international partners—advancing our federal strategy to deliver innovative, non-lethal tools that enhance mission readiness. MERLIN-Interdictor reflects our commitment to responsible innovation, opening new revenue channels and reinforcing Wrap’s leadership in public safety and emerging defense markets."

Pre-orders for the MERLIN-Interdictor DFR-X payload are planned to open on November 17, 2025. Wrap plans to offer comprehensive onboarding packages that include training, policy guidance, and operational integration services for agencies and technology partners. Interested organizations can sign up for updates and priority access at www.wrap.com/dfrx.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the testing, commercialization and production of its MERLIN-Interdictor, Wrap’s planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap’s products to increase officer and public safety. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e30feb4e-1bf3-4d71-b892-428b04997c1f



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca16439e-60de-4373-ad31-30545811a6b4