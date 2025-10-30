Axi Attends iFX Expo Asia 2025, Showcases its Products and Services

SYDNEY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, participated in iFX Expo Asia 2025, held from October 26 to 28, in Asia. The event brought together leading fintech, trading, and financial services professionals from across the globe.

Event attendees had the opportunity to explore the Axi brand and its products and latest innovations, learn more about the broker’s yearslong partnership with Premier League Champions, Man City, as well as win exciting prizes and snap exclusive photos with Man City’s Premier League memorabilia and the club’s mascots, brought in especially for the event.

“We want to thank the event organisers for delivering a seamless conference experience and for honouring us with the prestigious ‘Best Trading Experience’ award*, and everyone who visited our booth to connect with our team,” said Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi. “Our commitment has always been clear: to empower our clients with the tools and support they need to unlock the ultimate trading experience. We were thrilled to showcase Axi’s industry-leading conditions and demonstrate how we help our clients seize every opportunity to their advantage.”

In 2023, the broker was recognised with the ‘Most Trusted Broker - Asia’ award* at the Global Forex Awards – an accolade that, as Hill noted, "reflects our ongoing commitment on integrity and transparency within the trading space.”

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. OTC Derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. Not intended as investment advice.⁠

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.