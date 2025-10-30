MEXC Debuts at Bolivia Blockchain Week 2025, Honored with LATAM Blockchain Award





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, participated as Gold Sponsor and Official Sponsor of the Crypto Traders Battle at Bolivia Blockchain Week 2025, marking the exchange's first participation in Bolivia. MEXC received the LATAM Blockchain Award, recognizing its growth and event presence across the region.

The inaugural Bolivia Blockchain Week was held October 24-25 at Hotel Marriott Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The event brought together over 1,500 attendees, more than 50 speakers, and 100+ Web3 alliances. It aims to boost and strengthen the Web3 ecosystem in Bolivia and Latin America.









During the event, MEXC engaged with the local crypto community through its booth, offering exclusive merchandising and giveaways, which attracted many attendees to learn more about the platform.

On the main stage, Jesús Carreño, LATAM Offline Operations at MEXC, analyzed the financial challenges facing Latin America and the future trends of digital assets, highlighting how MEXC leverages its key advantages and services to empower local users, showcasing its strategic presence and value in the Latin American market.









At the LATAM Blockchain Awards on October 25, MEXC was honored with the Award for the Fastest Growing Exchange and Strongest Presence at Offline Events in Latin America, reinforcing its leadership and deep connection with local crypto communities.

Jesús Carreño said: "We are honored to receive this award, which would not have been possible without the support and trust of our users. Through a wide selection of trending tokens, daily airdrops, extremely low fees, industry-leading liquidity, and zero-fee trading campaigns, MEXC is removing barriers to digital asset access, empowering the local community, and connecting them to global digital markets, supporting the sustainable development of the regional crypto ecosystem."

Kristopher Panana, LATAM Offline Event Manager at MEXC, added, "At MEXC, we're building a strong and unified offline presence across Latin America. This award is not just about attending events, it's about creating experiences and connecting with Latin cultures that inspire trust, drive adoption, and link every Latin American country to the new global financial ecosystem. Our mission is clear: Your easiest way to crypto."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

