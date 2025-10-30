Troilus Wins “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award From the Québec Mineral Exploration Association, Recognizing Leadership in Advancing One of Canada’s Largest Copper-Gold Projects

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is honoured to announce it has been awarded the “Entrepreneur of the Year” distinction by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (“QMEA”) at the Association’s annual Xplor 2025 convention and Recognition Gala held in Montréal last night.

The award celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional progress, vision and leadership in advancing a Quebec mineral project. Troilus was recognized for the disciplined advancement of the Troilus copper-gold project, marking a transformational year defined by major milestones in engineering, permitting, and financing as the Company continues to move towards construction.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus commented, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the QMEA. It reflects the incredible effort, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. Over the past year, we’ve delivered on every major front — from completing our Feasibility Study to filing our ESIA, securing international financing support, and advancing engineering toward construction readiness. Since 2018, our mission has been to transform Troilus into a technically strong, responsible, and strategic Canadian asset that contributes to Québec’s leadership in sustainable resource development. This award belongs to every member of our team, our shareholders, and our partners who have supported this vision.”

Alain Poirier, General Manager of AEMQ, added, “Troilus stands as an example of entrepreneurship within Québec’s mining industry. The company demonstrates a rigorous and innovative approach to the responsible development of a major project, which strengthens both Québec’s economic vitality and its credibility in international markets.”



Since its formation in 2018, Troilus has grown its mineral resource base by more than 500% to become one of North America’s largest undeveloped copper-gold projects. The May 2024 Feasibility Study outlined a large-scale, 50,000-tonne-per-day operation with a 22-year mine life, producing an average of 303,000 ounces of gold equivalent (135.4 million pounds of copper equivalent) per year.

Since the Feasibility Study was published, Troilus has accelerated progress across all fronts as it transitions from feasibility to development:

Project Financing:

Secured letters of interest (“LOI”) totalling US$1.3 billion in indicative financial support from global Export Credit Agencies (“ECAs”) (see November 21, 2024 , press release).

, press release). Established a mandated US$700 million debt financing led by a syndicate of international lenders and supported by European ECAs (see March 13, 2025 , press release).

, press release). Agreed to indicative long-term offtake agreements with Aurubis AG and Boliden AB, two of Europe’s leading smelters (see July 10, 2025 , and August 26, 2025 , press releases).

Permitting:

Filed the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) in June 2025 with Québec and federal regulators, representing the culmination of over five years of environmental studies and meaningful consultation with local and Indigenous communities (see June 25, 2025 , press release).

Engineering:

Basic engineering surpassed 85% completion, led by BBA Inc. of Montréal, and is on track to transition seamlessly into detailed execution in preparation for a 2026 construction decision (see October 15, 2025 , press release).

The Troilus Project is poised to become a major driver of economic and social development in Québec and the James Bay region. At current metal prices, it is expected to generate approximately C$6 billion in tax revenue for Québec and C$2.4 billion for Canada over its mine life, while directly employing more than 1,000 people during construction and over 680 during operations for more than two decades.

Troilus’ recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year underscores its growing role as a strategic Canadian critical mineral asset, aligned with both provincial and federal priorities to strengthen domestic supply chains, advance sustainable resource development, and drive long-term regional prosperity.

