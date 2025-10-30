Trifork Group: Completion of 51.0% divestment of Trifork Security

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 30 October 2025

Completion of 51.0% divestment of Trifork Security

On 19 August 2025, Trifork Group and key employees signed an agreement for a divestment of 51.0% of Trifork Security A/S to Wingmen Solutions ApS (Company Announcement 40/2025).

The closing of the transaction was subject to regulatory approval, which was obtained on 27 October 2025. The final transfer of ownership has now been completed, paving the way for the creation of the market-leading Cisco and Splunk vendor in the Danish cybersecurity market.

Trifork Security A/S will be deconsolidated from Trifork Group as of 30 October 2025. Trifork Group’s ownership has been reduced from 84.6% to 41.5%. Going forward, this minority ownership position will be reported as a Trifork Labs investment.

The deconsolidation of Trifork Security A/S is estimated to impact the full-year 2025 results of Trifork Group in the following way (approximate numbers):



Group revenue: EURm -1

Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA: EURm 0

Group EBIT: EURm +3



Trifork Group will publish its Q3 2025 Report tomorrow, 31 October 2025, at 07:00 CET.





Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, aviation, financial services, and retail. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com.

