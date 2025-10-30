Digital Surgery Technologies Market to Reach US$6,471.91 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital surgery technologies market was valued at US$ 712.9 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 6,477.91 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2025–2033.

A torrent of capital is accelerating the digital surgery technologies market. Astute investors recognize the transformative potential of these technologies. Robotics startups have demonstrated their appeal by attracting an impressive $4.2 billion in funding within the first half of 2024 alone. Specific examples underscore this trend. MMI, a pioneer in robotic-assisted microsurgery, successfully raised $110 million in February 2024. Furthermore, Shanghai-based Ronovo Surgical bolstered its position by securing $44 million in a Series B financing round during 2024. These investments reflect intense confidence in the market's trajectory.

The ecosystem supporting digital surgery is equally robust and expanding rapidly. The global medical robots market was valued at a substantial $16 billion in 2024, indicating a strong foundational industry. Adjacent sectors are also experiencing phenomenal growth. For instance, the 3D printing market is projected to reach an estimated value of $25 billion by 2025. Specifically, the global 3D printed surgical models market is anticipated to achieve a value of $607.5 million in 2025. Moreover, the UK's digital health market was valued at approximately $12.8 billion in 2024, highlighting the global scale of investment in this healthcare revolution.

Key Findings in Digital Surgery Technologies Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 6,477.91 Million CAGR 27.4% Largest Region (2024) North America (43.80%) By Product Type Surgical Navigation and Advanced Visualization (59.80%) By Technology IoT and Robotics (50.20%) By Application Gynecological surgery (27.10%) Top Drivers Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures promising quicker patient recovery.

Integration of AI and machine learning enhances surgical precision.

Increasing healthcare investments in advanced surgical robotics and imaging systems. Top Trends Development of compact, more affordable robotic systems for wider adoption.

Rise of telesurgery and remote proctoring for surgical training.

Adoption of patient-specific 3D models for pre-operative planning. Top Challenges Ensuring robust cybersecurity for connected surgical devices and patient data.

Need for extensive training and credentialing for new surgical technologies.

Interoperability issues between different digital surgery platforms and systems.

Surgical Robotics Titans and Emerging Challengers Reshape Competitive Dynamics of the Digital Surgery Technologies Market

The competitive landscape of surgical robotics is dynamic and fiercely contested. Intuitive Surgical continues its market leadership with staggering figures. Its da Vinci systems have been instrumental in over 12 million surgical procedures worldwide as of 2025. The company's global footprint is extensive, featuring an installed base of over 8,000 da Vinci robots in 2025. This incumbency sets a high bar for competitors. The deep entrenchment of Intuitive's technology showcases the maturity and acceptance of the digital surgery technologies market.

However, a new wave of innovators is successfully challenging the status quo. Stryker's Mako systems have gained significant traction, with installations in over 45 countries by 2024. Consequently, more than 1.5 million Mako procedures have been performed globally through 2024. Meanwhile, CMR Surgical's Versius system has been used in more than 30,000 surgical procedures across more than 30 countries as of early 2025. Smaller players are also making their mark. As of February 2024, three hospitals globally have each completed more than 1,000 successful cases with the Asensus Surgical Senhance® System. Additionally, Medtronic's Hugo™ RAS system is present in over 20 countries across five continents as of early 2024.

Skyrocketing Procedure Volumes Signal Widespread Global Adoption of Robotic Surgery

The adoption of robotic surgery is accelerating at a breathtaking pace in the digital surgery technologies market. In 2024, a projected 3 million surgeries will be performed by robots annually, a testament to their growing integration into standard care. Market leader Intuitive Surgical reflects this surge. Its da Vinci procedures are expected to see a growth of 17% to 17.5% in 2025. The total number of procedures performed using the da Vinci surgical system reached 2,683,000 in 2024. The momentum continues, as seen in the third quarter of 2025, when Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci procedures grew by approximately 19%.

Specialized applications are also experiencing remarkable growth. For example, Ion procedures with Intuitive Surgical's endoluminal system saw a growth of about 52% in the third quarter of 2025. The United States remains a primary market, where about 2.63 million surgical procedures were performed using da Vinci systems in 2024. Adoption is also deep within individual health systems. In one notable instance, 4,238 da Vinci robotic cases were performed across a single health system in 2024. Such figures illustrate a clear and decisive shift towards robotic assistance in operating rooms.

Rapid System Installations Showcase Deepening Penetration Beyond Major Medical Centers

The physical expansion of the robotic surgery footprint is a key indicator of digital surgery technologies market health. Intuitive Surgical continues its aggressive placement strategy. The company placed 493 da Vinci surgical systems in the last quarter of 2024 alone. This activity brought the total number of da Vinci placements in 2024 to an impressive 1,526. The pace did not slow, with another 427 da Vinci systems placed in the third quarter of 2025. A significant portion of these, 240 placements, were the new da Vinci 5 systems in Q3 2025.

As a result of these placements, the total installed base of da Vinci surgical systems reached a staggering 10,763 as of September 30, 2025. The company’s Ion endoluminal system is also expanding, with its installed base growing to 954 systems by the same date. Looking at the wider industry, there are over 6,700 robotic surgery systems installed worldwide as of early 2025. This growing installed base demonstrates that the digital surgery technologies market is expanding beyond elite academic hospitals and into a broader range of healthcare facilities, increasing patient access to advanced procedures.

Advanced Surgeon Training and Skill Development Programs Drive Technology Proficiency

The rapid proliferation of surgical robots necessitates robust training and education programs. Companies are scaling their efforts to ensure surgeons are proficient with these advanced tools. As a prime example, more than 60,000 surgeons around the world have been trained on Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci Systems as of 2024. Similarly, simulation leader CAE Inc. trained over 15,000 medical professionals in 2024 through its specialized healthcare simulation solutions. The global reach of these programs is significant, with training solutions adopted in over 80 countries.

Surgeon enthusiasm for new technology is palpable in the digital surgery technologies market. More than 2,500 surgeons are already using the new da Vinci 5 system in 2024. These early adopters have already performed more than 32,000 procedures with the advanced system. The interest is widespread across the surgical community. A 2024 study found that a remarkable 78% of surgeons in the U.S. are interested in surgical robotics. This high level of interest and commitment to training is a powerful leading indicator of future growth and deeper integration into surgical practice.

Streamlined Regulatory Pathways and Robust IP Strategies Solidify Market Positions

Regulatory bodies are adapting to the pace of innovation in medical technology. As of 2025, over 1,000 medical AI devices have received FDA evaluation and approval, signaling a clear pathway to market. In 2024, more than 200 AI-based medical devices are forecasted to be authorized by the FDA, showing an acceleration of approvals. Major players like GE HealthCare have built substantial portfolios, holding 100 FDA-cleared AI tools as of 2025. Regulatory acceptance is a critical enabler for the digital surgery technologies market.

In parallel with regulatory success, companies are building formidable intellectual property defenses. The competitive digital surgery technologies market is marked by intense patent activity. Intuitive Surgical, for instance, filed 32 patents in robotics during the second quarter of 2024. The company also had 160 patent publications in the United States in Q2 2024. Its extensive portfolio includes a total of 7,015 patents globally. Likewise, competitor Stryker had 272 patent publications in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024, underscoring the importance of IP in maintaining a competitive edge.

Intelligent Software and AI Integration Unleash Next-Generation Surgical Capabilities in the Digital Surgery Technologies Market

Artificial intelligence is the brain behind the brawn of modern surgical robotics. AI-powered software platforms are transforming surgical planning, execution, and analysis. The increasing reliance on these systems is evident in usage data. In 2024, Etiometry's critical care platform saw over 2.5 million clinician interactions. The platform's logins reached 200,000 in 2024, reflecting deep integration into clinical workflows. For 2025, platform usage is on track for more than three million clinical interactions, and logins are expected to exceed 250,000.

The tangible benefits of AI in surgery are now being quantified. One AI-powered surgical training model has demonstrated an incredible 99.9% accuracy. In a clinical setting, AI-assisted robots introduced in neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in 2024 reduced complications by nearly 20%. Governments are also recognizing the value of these advancements. The UK government committed £21 million to its AI Diagnostic Fund to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across NHS trusts, further validating the technology's impact.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Emerge as a Key Growth Frontier

A significant trend reshaping healthcare delivery across the digital surgery technologies market is the migration of procedures to outpatient settings. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are at the forefront of this shift. The total number of Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S. increased to 6,377 in 2024. A 2024 forecast projects a substantial 21% increase in ASC volume over the next decade. In 2025, California, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina are the top five states for new ASCs, indicating geographically widespread growth.

The financial viability and strategic importance of ASCs are clear. From 2023 to 2024, ASCs with just two operating rooms reported a 22% increase in year-over-year revenue. In contrast, facilities with 15 or more operating rooms saw their revenue decline by 8% during the same period, highlighting the efficiency of smaller centers. Consequently, sixty percent of health systems indicated they would consider a joint venture partnership with ASCs in 2024. It is no surprise that the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user, ranking number one in the medical robots market.

Telesurgery and Advanced Visualization Transform the Possibilities of Remote Healthcare in the Digital Surgery Technologies Market

The frontier of remote surgery is rapidly advancing, powered by high-speed connectivity and sophisticated simulation. The remote surgery technology platforms market was estimated at a strong $2.49 billion in 2024. The market is expected to increase to $2.87 billion in 2025, demonstrating robust growth. Visualization technologies, a cornerstone of this segment, are crucial for both training and execution. The European surgical robotics simulation market was valued at $97.5 million in 2024, showing significant regional investment in these training tools.

Simulation platforms are becoming indispensable. By 2024, surgery simulation platforms in robotic surgeries are expected to account for over 74% of the global market for robotic surgery simulations. Further enhancing realism, approximately 55% of surgical simulation systems are now integrating VR, AR, and haptic feedback. The benefits extend to preoperative planning as well. A study found that 3D printed surgical models contributed to a 97.1% acceptance rate for spinal deformity correction surgery. In 2024, around 17% of dental labs in developed countries are using 3D printing. Finally, an overwhelming 92.4% of surgeons surveyed found that 3D printed models improved their preoperative planning.

Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market Major Players:

Augmedics Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Caresyntax Inc

Centerline Biomedical

DASH Analytics

EchoPixel Inc.

FundamentalVR

Medtronic plc

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Osso VR Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Vision Systems Surgical Systems

Software

Service

By Product Type

Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Planning

Surgical Data Science

By Technology

AI and Big Data

IoT and Robotics

Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedics Surgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ophthalmological Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

