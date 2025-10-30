XWELL Expands Priority Pass Partnership to Bring Wellness Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced its partnership with Priority Pass, the world’s leading airport experiences program, is going global. What first launched in North America last year is now being expanded to key international airports across the Middle East and Europe, giving travelers more ways to take care of themselves mid-journey.

Through the expanded collaboration, Priority Pass members can use their lounge visit entitlement to enjoy a 20-minute autonomous massage session on one of XWELL’s signature loungers, complete with a complimentary face mask. Depending on location, guests can choose from a range of other wellness options, including:

Standard Massage Lounger

Zero Gravity Human Touch Massage Lounger

Hydromassage Lounger

Ceragem Thermal Massage Bed

Chakra Bed



“Our expanded partnership with Priority Pass builds on the tremendous response we’ve seen from travelers across our U.S. spas,” said Ezra Ernst, Chief Executive Officer at XWELL. “Guests are increasingly seeking ways to prioritize their wellbeing during travel, and this collaboration allows us to extend those restorative experiences to even more passengers across the globe. Together with Priority Pass, we’re making wellness an essential part of the journey — not just the destination.”

Priority Pass members can access all XWELL and XpresSpa locations across North America (excluding Austin), with the partnership now extending to include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and additional international airports.

For a full list of participating locations, visit xwell.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is redefining the modern wellness experience. Through its portfolio of brands—Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™—XWELL makes self-care accessible, elevated and entirely on your terms. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas worldwide, XWELL helps people feel their best wherever life takes them.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travelers with access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.