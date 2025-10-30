Rumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

