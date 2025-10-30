LM Funding America Announces Private Repurchase of Shares and Warrants

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated repurchase agreements with 7 institutional investors to acquire 3,308,575 shares of the Company’s common stock and associated warrants that were originally issued by the Company in its private placement financing that closed on August 18, 2025.

Under the terms of the repurchase agreements, LM Funding will acquire investment units of stock and warrants that were originally issued in the August 2025 private placement at a repurchase price of $2.41 per unit, representing aggregate total repurchase consideration of approximately $8.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 2.19 common shares (after giving effect to prior warrant adjustments) with a current warrant exercise price of $1.10 per share, with the reacquired warrants representing the right to purchase an aggregate of 7,248,787 shares.

The transaction will be financed through a $11 million loan facility provided by Galaxy Digital that will be secured by the Bitcoin deposited by the Company with Galaxy. The one-year facility includes structured provisions designed to manage exposure and maintain flexibility over the term of the loan.

“We believe LM Funding’s current market capitalization does not accurately reflect the intrinsic value of our balance sheet,” said Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “By acquiring these securities, we are reducing warrant overhang, simplifying our capital structure, and pursuing a path aimed towards aligning our stock with our net asset value.”

The Company expects this transaction will close today, October 30, 2025.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

