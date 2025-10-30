Workhorse Reminds Shareholders to Vote Today FOR All Proposals

CINCINNATI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today reminded shareholders to take action and vote FOR all proposals in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, will be entitled to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Shareholders are encouraged to get their votes in before the Annual Meeting, and can visit www.VoteWKHS.com for more information on how to vote.

Workhorse mailed the following letter to shareholders:

ACTION REQUIRED: VOTE TODAY

VOTE FOR ALL PROPOSALS TODAY in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming Annual Meeting on November 12, 2025.

Why should Workhorse shareholders vote FOR all of the proposals?

By voting for the Workhorse – Motiv transaction, as well as the other eight proposals up for a vote, Workhorse shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market, with a significant ownership stake in the combined company.

Workhorse and Motiv are positioned to win the medium-duty EV market and create long-term shareholder value, but only with Workhorse shareholders’ vote.

What happens if Workhorse shareholders don’t vote?

If Workhorse shareholders do not vote for all proposals, the transaction with Motiv will not close, and Workhorse will have to continue as an independent company.

We will not get access to the financial resources the transaction would provide, and Workhorse shareholders would not have the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of the combined company. If Workhorse continues as an independent company, we will likely continue to face liquidity issues and may need to pursue a restructuring, in which shareholders’ equity would likely recover very little or no value.

How do Workhorse shareholders submit their vote?

You can vote FOR all proposals by: