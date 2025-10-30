SunPower Executes Major Sales Force Expansion Following Sunder Merger

OREM, Utah, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) a solar technology, services, and installation company, this morning announced the successful integration of the Sunder salesforce into the company — as SunPower continues to execute on plan and expects to achieve record revenue of $83.3 million and record operating income of $3.5 million in Q4 2025.

Eric Nielsen, SunPower’s EVP of Sales said, “I am happy to report the integration of Sunder’s salesforce into SunPower has been seamless and as a result, has enabled our team to continue to execute on plan without missing a beat. In addition, this deal has been well received across the industry — evidenced by the fact that we have continued to receive inbound interest from salespeople eager to join our team. As of today, we have added 266 new salespeople.”

Dan McCranie, board Director and EVP of Sales for SunPower added, “The winners in the solar industry will be those companies who can flood the national market with competent, driven, well-trained and well-managed sales professionals. Within 30 days following our merger announcement with Sunder Energy, the new SunPower sales force has onboarded over 266 additional sales representatives into the company. Eric and his team will take this expanded team and focus on those states, which will have the greatest growth throughout 2026.”

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

