Aether Holdings to Showcase Cutting-Edge Sentiment Analytics at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 x StartmeupHK Festival on November 3–4, 2025.

At this event, Aether will highlight its flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com and its other fintech investor tools, as well as its online financial newsletter and media business, Alpha Edge Media.

Hong Kong FinTech Week is Asia’s premier financial technology event, bringing together global investors, fintech innovators, regulators, and industry leaders. This year is the 10th anniversary edition bringing together more than 37,000 attendees from over 100 economies, featuring over 800 speakers and over 700 sponsors and exhibitors. The event provides a platform to explore the latest advancements in the different technologies reshaping financial services.

Aether will showcase how its proprietary tools combine artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and over 20 years of sentiment data can help level up trading for retail and institutional investors. SentimenTrader.com allows users to track market sentiment, identify emerging trends, and make informed decisions in real time.

Meanwhile, Alpha Edge Media offers curated financial research, newsletters, and market analysis, complementing Aether’s technology platforms to create a complete ecosystem for smarter investing.

“Aether is committed to empowering investors with the insights and technology needed to navigate complex markets,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. “Hong Kong FinTech Week is an ideal venue to connect with global leaders and demonstrate how our platforms and media offerings provide actionable intelligence for traders of all levels.”

During the event, the Aether team will host live demonstrations, engage with attendees on emerging trends in market analytics, and highlight how sentiment-based strategies are shaping modern investing. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 5E-WSU13 in Hall E at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to explore the full suite of Aether’s products and services.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, along with other newsletter titles covering various investment classes, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Through its subsidiary, Alpha Edge Media, Aether operates a suite of financial newsletters and media offerings delivering market research, analysis, and trading strategies to a broad investor audience.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com .

