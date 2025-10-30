GlobalFoundries and Silicon Labs Expand Partnership to Accelerate Wireless Connectivity Solutions and Strengthen U.S. Chip Manufacturing

MALTA, N.Y. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to advance the development of next-generation, energy-efficient wireless technologies and scale U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing.

This collaboration – the first of its kind to introduce this process technology in the United States – aims to accelerate the development and production of high-performance wireless solutions manufactured at GF’s advanced facility in Malta, New York, reinforcing U.S. semiconductor resilience.

As a part of the partnership, Silicon Labs wireless system-on-chips (SoCs) will be manufactured on GF’s new 40nm Ultra Low Power platform, introduced this fall at GF’s Global Technology Summit in Silicon Valley. Based on GF’s silicon proven 40nm platform and enhanced with embedded SuperFlash technology, the 40ULP-ESF3 platform combines ultra-low standby leakage devices, high endurance and integrated analog features, making it ideal for secure, battery-powered IoT edge applications that require always-on functionality, data security and energy-efficiency.

“We’re excited to deepen our strong partnership with GlobalFoundries to accelerate U.S.-based innovation in wireless connectivity,” said Matt Johnson, President and CEO, Silicon Labs. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and U.S. manufacturing leadership – addressing rising demand for our Series 2 products and strengthening global supply chain resilience to deliver competitive, secure and scalable wireless solutions for our customers.”

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Silicon Labs, as we work together to deliver secure, reliable wireless connectivity and power-efficient solutions for the next generation of smart consumer and industrial devices,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “Bringing this differentiated low power technology to our New York fab expands our ability to deliver power-efficient, essential chips and underscores our commitment to secure, onshore semiconductor manufacturing.”

The expanded partnership addresses the growing demand across consumer and industrial IoT applications for advanced wireless connectivity and reflects both companies’ commitment to strengthening U.S. semiconductor leadership and building a more resilient, geographically diverse supply chain.

Development is underway, with production ramping over the next several years.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at www.silabs.com.

