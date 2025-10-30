ECGI Holdings Joins Entrepreneur Ventures to Expand Institutional Deal Flow

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified public company advancing its Uplist Ventures strategy, today announced that it has signed an agreement to invest in Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I, Entrepreneur Media, Inc., publisher of Entrepreneur Magazine's inaugural venture capital fund.

This partnership strengthens ECGI's access to institutional-grade deal flow and co-investment opportunities, expanding its footprint among professional investors and venture partners. Entrepreneur Ventures invests in early-stage startups- and growth-stage companies focused on consumer facing products and technologies that are positioned to take advantage of Entrepreneur's vast resources. Entrepreneur's network spans thousands of founders and investors representing billions of dollars in cumulative venture value across emerging industries. Entrepreneur.com has over 20 million monthly unique visitors, 3.6 million magazine readers and 16 million social media followers.

By integrating into this network, ECGI gains the ability to evaluate and engage with high-potential companies that align with its mission of building a diverse portfolio under the Uplist Ventures framework. This collaboration reinforces ECGI's focus on sourcing uplist-ready opportunities with strong fundamentals and institutional appeal.

"Our decision to join Entrepreneur Ventures reflects our disciplined, institutional-level approach to portfolio building and creating a pipeline of public market opportunities," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings. "Entrepreneur Ventures provides access to curated deal flow and co-investment opportunities alongside seasoned partners, all of which align with our Uplist Ventures growth strategy."

The partnership also complements ECGI's Uplist Ventures initiative, which bridges public-company access with private-market opportunities. By connecting with a venture fund backed by one of the most recognized names in entrepreneurship, ECGI continues to strengthen its position at the intersection of innovation, institutional relationships, and public-market growth potential.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments include AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.