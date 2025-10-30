House of Doge - The Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, and Merger Partner Brag House Holdings Confirm Triestina Sponsorship with Dogecoin as Primary Kit and Stadium Mark

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, together with merger partner Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), and U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, today announced a multi-asset sponsorship that places Dogecoin front-and-center on the club’s official match jerseys, with House of Doge featured on select secondary placements. The announcement follows House of Doge’s recent equity acquisition of Triestina, which made history as the first cryptocurrency company to become a major owner in a professional football club. The activation begins this season and continues through the 2026/27 campaign.

WHAT FANS WILL SEE

Front-of-jersey cresting: Dogecoin featured as the main chest branding on Triestina’s official match kits.

Dogecoin featured as the main chest branding on Triestina’s official match kits. Secondary kit placements: House of Doge branding to appear on sleeves and shorts.

House of Doge branding to appear on sleeves and shorts. LED boards: Sponsor visibility during home matches on the in-stadium LED boards.

Sponsor visibility during home matches on the in-stadium LED boards. Promotional videos on the big screen during matchday.

Media backdrops: Sponsor branding on Press Room, Mixed Zone, and Welcome Zone interview backdrops.



The partnership puts Dogecoin and House of Doge on the most visible surfaces in professional football: the kit, big screens, and interview backdrops. Fans see the brands in the stadium and again across highlights and social media.

A NATURAL EXTENSION OF DOGECOIN’S REAL-WORLD UTILITY

For House of Doge, this sponsorship is a direct push to grow recognition of Dogecoin as a practical digital currency. It meets fans where they already engage and shines a light on real-world utility, including crypto payments for ticketing, concessions, and merchandise at their home stadium. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to connect Dogecoin’s global community with traditional sports and entertainment assets through tokenized, real-world applications.

“We want to see real-world utility of Dogecoin while maintaining the spirit of Dogecoin, and Doing Only Good Everyday. We hope this sponsorship will provide the U.S. Triestina Calcio team with the support that might help them see success in the upcoming season,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “Dogecoin on the front of a historic club’s kit keeps the brand in every match photo and broadcast. This is about visibility that turns into familiarity and then utility. That familiarity is another step to bringing the acceptance of Dogecoin worldwide.”

“At Brag House, our mission has always been to turn digital engagement into digital ownership,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, Chairman and CEO of Brag House Holdings. “We first proved that model in college sports by building a national platform where students, brands, and fans could connect through gaming, competition, and school pride. That success became our Cultural Capital Playbook, showing how authentic engagement can drive measurable value and community. Now, through our merger with House of Doge, we’re extending that same playbook globally: linking culture and capital on an international stage. Imagine the day when major college programs, across divisions, take the field with Dogecoin on their jerseys. That’s not just sponsorship, it’s symbolic of a movement where community, technology, and real-world ownership intersect.

TIMELINE

The agreement covers the remainder of 2025/26 and the full 2026/27 season. The kit reveal and on-pitch debut will follow final creative approvals.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

