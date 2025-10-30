CPI Aerostructures Awarded Contract of Structural Assemblies by Raytheon Missiles & Defense

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has received an order from Raytheon, an RTX business, to manufacture structural missile wing assemblies for an undisclosed platform. This is a single source firm fixed price order with deliveries to start in 2026.

“CPI is proud to be a key supplier to Raytheon across several Strategic Business Units and Product Lines. This award represents a strategic win for CPI Aero as missiles, targets, drones, and other autonomous systems are areas of potential growth for CPI Aero. Our expertise in manufacturing advanced airborne pod systems and other mixed-commodity, tight tolerance aerostructure assemblies and aerosystems provides confidence to our customers that we can support our warfighters by successfully executing new programs in these adjacent markets,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s beliefs about its customer relationships, areas of anticipated growth, and the timing of contract performance or completion. Words such as “will,” “can,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

