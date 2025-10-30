Former Moody’s Ratings Global Head of Relationship Management Joins Particula to Redefine Ratings for the Digital Asset Era



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particula, the prime rating provider for tokenized assets, today announced that Andreas Naumann, former Managing Director and Global Head of Relationship Management at Moody’s Ratings and member of its Digital Economy Leadership team, has joined the company as Senior Executive Advisor for Institutional Strategy & Commercialization.

Naumann brings more than two decades of experience in capital markets, ratings, and institutional engagement, including leadership positions at Moody’s where he oversaw global issuer relationships and contributed to digital innovation initiatives. His appointment signals Particula’s commitment to accelerating institutional adoption of risk ratings for tokenized assets and strengthening governance and credibility standards in this rapidly growing market.

“Andreas has been at the forefront of shaping Moody’s global ratings business and advancing digital innovation within the industry,” said Timm Reinsdorf, CEO of Particula. “His experience will be invaluable as we scale our operations and strengthen our credibility with global market participants.”

As Executive Advisor, Naumann will provide senior-level counsel across enterprise strategy, governance, and institutional engagement. He will support Particula’s long-term positioning, while also contributing to dialogue with regulators, policymakers, and market participants on the evolving framework for digital asset ratings.

“Tokenization is transforming how capital markets operate, creating new opportunities but also introducing new risks that demand trusted, institutional-grade solutions,” said Naumann. “Particula is uniquely positioned to provide the transparency and rigor the market needs. I am excited to support the team in building the global standard for digital asset risk ratings.”

Particula has established itself as the leading independent rating provider for tokenized assets, completing more than 200 risk assessments across $4 billion in assets under management. The company recently raised $5.5 million to scale its AI-powered ratings platform and expand into the U.S., building on collaborations with global rating agencies as well as partnerships with leading asset managers and banks.

Naumann’s appointment adds to Particula’s growing roster of seasoned financial leaders and underscores its role as a trusted enabler of institutional adoption in tokenized capital markets.

About Particula

Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming complex on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. They deliver next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, spanning technical, economic, governance, and compliance dimensions - providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance. For more information, visit our website or Linkedin .

