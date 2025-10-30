MiNK Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Data on AgenT-797 in Solid Tumors at the 40th Annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that late-breaking data demonstrating durable clinical activity of AgenT-797, allo-INKTs, in advanced solid tumors will be presented at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place November 7–9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The presentation, titled “AgenT-797, an Allogeneic iNKT Cell Therapy, Demonstrates Durable Clinical Activity in Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Findings” (LBA #1344), will highlight updated safety and efficacy results from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of AgenT-797 in patients with advanced solid tumors. AgenT-797 is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy designed to reprogram the immune system and overcome resistance to conventional immunotherapies.

Presentation details:

Title: AgenT-797, an Allogeneic iNKT Cell Therapy, Demonstrates Durable Clinical Activity in Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Findings

1344 Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD Dates/Time: Saturday, November 8th | poster attendance from 12:15–1:45 p.m. ET and 5:10–6:35 p.m. ET





About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK’s proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, AgenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for AgenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risk Factors” in MiNK’s most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

