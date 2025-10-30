Dental Hygiene Devices Market Size to Reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Growing Oral Health Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Hygiene Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a report by SNS Insider, the global Dental Hygiene Devices Market was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The growth of the dental hygiene devices market is being driven by increasing awareness of oral health, rising prevalence of dental diseases, government initiatives promoting oral care, and technological advancements in toothbrushes and dental care equipment. Consumers worldwide are shifting toward smart, electric, and eco-friendly dental devices, while the digitalization of healthcare and the expansion of online pharmacies continue to reshape the market landscape.





Market Overview

The global dental hygiene devices market is experiencing robust growth, supported by technological innovation and a stronger emphasis on preventive oral care. The rising global incidence of dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontal diseases has resulted in higher demand for modern oral hygiene tools, including AI-powered toothbrushes, ultrasonic cleaners, and portable dental devices. Additionally, growing consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable dental products has opened new opportunities for manufacturers focusing on environmentally friendly solutions.

Increasing government support, including public oral health campaigns and free dental care programs for children, is further enhancing dental hygiene awareness globally. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D and smart device integration, helping consumers track oral health metrics and improve brushing techniques.

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2023, the toothbrush segment held the largest share, 56%, of the dental hygiene devices market. Toothbrushes continue to dominate the market due to their prevalent and wide use as a tool for oral hygiene, along with the growing adoption of advanced electric toothbrushes.

By Application

Hospital pharmacies held the significant share of the dental hygiene devices market in 2023, due to a high number of dental procedures performed in hospitals and the availability of diverse types of dental hygiene products in hospital pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR owing to the growing demand for everything to be delivered at home.

Regional Insights:

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the dental hygiene devices market, with approximately 35% market share. This dominance is due to their sophisticated healthcare sector, significant healthcare spending, and advanced knowledge of oral hygiene.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to rising disposable income, increased awareness of oral health, and government measures to enhance healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players Listed in This Report

Philips (Sonicare 9900 Prestige, Sonicare Power Flosser 3000)

Oral-B (Genius X, iO3)

Waterpik (Aquarius Water Flosser, Sensonic Sonic Electric Toothbrush)

Quip (Sonic Toothbrush, Portable Water Flosser)

BURST Oral Care (Pro Sonic Toothbrush, Water Flosser)

Colgate (hum Smart Battery Toothbrush, 360° Advanced Whitening Toothbrush)

Panasonic (Oral Irrigator EW1213, Sonic Vibration Toothbrush EW-DM81)

Suri (Sonic Toothbrush, Recyclable Brush Heads)

Fairywill (Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Water Flosser)

Boka (Boka Toothbrush, Boka Flosser)

Planmeca (Planmeca Compact i5 Dental Unit, Planmeca ProX Intraoral X-ray Unit)

KaVo Kerr (KaVo PROPHYflex 4 Air Polishing Device, Kerr SonicFill 3)

Ivoclar (Ivoclar Vivadent Bluephase PowerCure, Ivoclar Vivadent PrograMill PM7)

Dentsply Sirona (X-Smart IQ Endodontic Motor, Cavitron Ultrasonic Scaler)

Sonicare (ProtectiveClean 6100, DiamondClean Smart)

Mode (Mode Electric Toothbrush, Mode Brush Heads)

Lucent (Lucent Prism Electric Toothbrush, Lucent Replacement Heads)

Snow (LED Whitening Electric Toothbrush, Snow Whitening Kit)

Flaus (Electric Flosser, Flaus Floss Heads)

Icy Bear (Next-Generation Sonic Toothbrush, Icy Bear Whitening Strips)

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Procter & Gamble's Oral-B brand introduced a new line of sustainable dental hygiene products, including bamboo toothbrushes and recyclable floss containers, in response to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly options.

, Procter & Gamble's Oral-B brand introduced a new line of sustainable dental hygiene products, including bamboo toothbrushes and recyclable floss containers, in response to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly options. In November 2023, The American Dental Association (ADA) announced new recommendations for dental hygiene practices also focusing on using interdental cleaning devices and considering water flossers as a proper alternative compared to floss.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the global and regional burden of dental conditions in 2023, enabling assessment of demand potential for preventive and therapeutic dental hygiene devices across diverse demographics.

– helps you understand the global and regional burden of dental conditions in 2023, enabling assessment of demand potential for preventive and therapeutic dental hygiene devices across diverse demographics. REGIONAL SALES & DEMAND TRENDS – helps you identify emerging and mature markets by analyzing sales growth patterns and consumption behavior from 2023 to 2032, supporting strategic planning and resource allocation.

– helps you identify emerging and mature markets by analyzing sales growth patterns and consumption behavior from 2023 to 2032, supporting strategic planning and resource allocation. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate the scale of investment in dental hygiene devices within overall healthcare expenditure, providing insight into affordability trends, insurance coverage, and patient adoption rates.

– helps you evaluate the scale of investment in dental hygiene devices within overall healthcare expenditure, providing insight into affordability trends, insurance coverage, and patient adoption rates. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT & SMART DEVICE ADOPTION – helps you uncover innovation-driven opportunities by assessing the adoption of AI-integrated, ultrasonic, and smart-connected dental hygiene devices during 2023–2024.

– helps you uncover innovation-driven opportunities by assessing the adoption of AI-integrated, ultrasonic, and smart-connected dental hygiene devices during 2023–2024. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you navigate key regulatory developments, product certification standards, and compliance benchmarks influencing device approval and commercialization across major regions.

– helps you navigate key regulatory developments, product certification standards, and compliance benchmarks influencing device approval and commercialization across major regions. MARKET OPPORTUNITY & COMPETITIVE INSIGHT INDEX – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading manufacturers by linking product innovation, pricing trends, and regional expansion strategies to future market growth.

