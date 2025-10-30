Avance Clinical Launches Renal and Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence to Optimize Patient Recruitment to Elevate Study Success

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, a partner for biotechs providing global contract research organization services, has announced the launch of the Renal & Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence. The center is built to speed up clinical development by including therapeutic leaders early in design, bolstering patient recruitment and retention, and guiding studies from protocol through closeout.





Patient recruitment and retention have been a challenge for clinical trials, causing costly delays in later-phase renal and cardiometabolic studies. While the industry uses scientific advisory boards, many protocols still lack sufficient therapeutic expertise during early design phases. Communication gaps between CROs and investigators compound these issues. The new center addresses these challenges by integrating scientific experts with the investigators from day one.

“We’re accelerating trials by solving recruitment problems before they start,” said Dr. Manthinda (Manthi) Hettiarachchi, Senior Director and Renal & Cardiometabolic Operational Strategy Head. “Asia-Pacific, for example, has the highest disease burden for kidney diseases, diabetes, and heart conditions making it essential for patient access. By putting regional scientific experts into protocol design from the beginning, we fix the disconnect and ensure it works with real patients and investigators.”

The center strategically places scientific experts across key regions to maximize patient access and sponsor success. Avance Clinical’s global network connects regional experts with sponsor teams, enabling direct communication that accelerates problem solving and keeps studies on track across different regulatory environments.

“Sponsors want seamless support from early development through regulatory submission, but traditional models force them to piece together different providers as their programs advance,” said Dr. Graham Birrell, Renal & Cardiometabolic Therapeutic Area Acting Head. “We have built this Center of Excellence to provide continuity with established therapeutic experts who understand the full development journey. This integrated approach does not just improve individual studies; it builds regulatory confidence.”

Avance Clinical’s strategic global approach represents a shift toward acceleration in clinical development. By strategically leveraging therapeutic expertise globally, including South Korea and Taiwan where Avance has an established presence and further expansion into India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, the center positions sponsors for faster, more efficient trials while maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigor.

Kidney and cardiometabolic diseases often overlap, and the need is urgent. Chronic kidney disease affects about 850 million people worldwide, most in Asia, while heart disease remains the leading cause of death. With obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure rising, especially in Central Asia, the center will coordinate trials in high-need regions, improve design and enrolment, and ensure studies reflect the patients most affected.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards. With over 30 years of experience and deep expertise across more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical to late-phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical, and operational expertise.

