Fusemachines Launches Global Reseller Network to Expand Access to AI Studio and AI Engines

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced the launch of the Fusemachines Reseller Network — an initiative designed to expand business reach, foster collaboration, and bring the power of AI to new markets worldwide.

Through this program , companies can now apply to become authorised resellers of Fusemachines AI Studio and AI Engines — proprietary platforms that enable enterprises across sectors such as retail, real estate, and food & beverage to build and deploy highly accurate, industry specific custom AI-powered solutions with speed and scalability.

“The Fusemachines Reseller Network marks a step towards building a more connected and collaborative AI landscape leveraging our proprietary products and extensive expertise deploying AI solutions,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder & CEO of Fusemachines. “The capability of AI Studio to empower quick and seamless AI adoption aligns strongly with our mission of democratizing AI for all.”

Fusemachines AI Studio is the underlying platform that powers Fusemachines AI Engines, delivering industry and problem-specific solutions driven by advanced AI Agents, Generative AI, and Predictive AI models. The platform is designed to optimize task performance, adapt to organizational needs, and generate high ROI. It seamlessly integrates with existing tools to foster innovation, accelerate decision-making, and reduce costs. The platform enables rapid deployment and monitoring of LLMs and ML models in production, with pre-built engines including Fraud Detection, Information Extraction, and Forecasting. With flexible deployment options and enterprise-grade scalability, Fusemachines AI Studio empowers organizations to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence to transform operations and gain a competitive edge.

As authorised resellers, organizations will have the opportunity to expand their service offerings by selling, distributing, and licensing Fusemachines’ AI products, allowing them to address a wide range of client and enterprise requirements and tap into new markets globally.

The Fusemachines Reseller Network represents a key strategic initiative driving scalable revenue growth and expanding market access through a robust ecosystem of regional and global collaborators. By empowering partners to leverage our AI Studio™ and AI Engines to their existing customer bases, the network is expected to fuel the growth further.



Companies interested in becoming an authorized reseller can apply here: https://fusemachines.com/reseller-connect/

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI. To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

