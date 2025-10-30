OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2025 AT 15.15 P.M., FINANCIAL CALENDAR



Oma Savings Bank Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish financial information in 2026 as follows:

12 February 2026 Financial Statements Release for 2025

7 May 2026 Interim Report January-March 2026

13 August 2026 Interim Report January-June 2026

5 November 2026 Interim Report January-September 2026

The Financial Statements, Annual Report, Sustainability Report and the Auditor's Report for 2025 will be published in week 11 as part of the Annual General Meeting material. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 16 April 2026. The Board of Directors of OmaSp will convene the Annual General Meeting separately.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

