OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2025 AT 15.16 P.M. INSIDE INFORMATION



Inside information: Oma Savings Bank Plc discontinues the IRB application process and does not seek IRB permit in the near future

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) announced in November 2024 the suspense of the IRB application process until further notice, and the evaluation of the IRB model framework development needs and a possible submission of a new IRB application separately. The Company has re-evaluated the benefits of IRB approach against the current loan portfolio of OmaSp, which has significantly changed since the start of the project. In addition, the benefits of IRB approach have been re-evaluated more accurately than before by taking into account the new capital requirements regulation that entered into force in beginning of 2025.

Based on the re-evaluation, the Board of Directors has on 30 October 2025 decided to discontinue the IRB application process of OmaSp. The Board of Directors has also decided that the Company will not seek to accumulate IRB use experience, hence will not seek to send an IRB application to the Finnish FSA in the near future.

CEO Karri Alameri:

“We have announced earlier that development needs were identified in several areas of the IRB application package sent in autumn 2023. We have re-evaluated both the benefits of IRB methodology in relation to OmaSp’s current loan portfolio, and the investment needs of the identified development areas.

In addition, the capital requirements regulation that entered into force in beginning of 2025 lowered the average risk weights used in the standard approach. This means that the capital relief possible to achieve with the use of IRB methodology has decreased in comparison with the time of starting of our project. Based on the re-evaluation we have concluded that pursuing an IRB application is not justified according to the information we have today. However, the development work carried out so far has been fully utilized in our credit risk models and their reporting. The closure of the project will not have a significant financial impact, and it will not affect our reported solvency position."

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branches and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations, offering a comprehensive range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both on digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. The development of operations and services is also customer oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A significant part of the personnel also owns shares in OmaSp.