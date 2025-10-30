NAD Logistics Strengthens Fraud Prevention and Carrier Onboarding Through Partnership with Highway

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAD Logistics (NAD), a North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in inventory management and off-balance sheet logistics, today announced key milestones from its ongoing partnership with Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and compliance solutions. The collaboration has driven measurable improvements in carrier verification, onboarding speed, and fraud prevention across NAD’s operations.

This initiative reflects NAD’s commitment to enhancing network security and operational efficiency. Previously, carrier onboarding required time-consuming manual reviews, document exchanges, and verification steps that left room for potential fraud.

After implementing Highway’s Carrier Identity® solution, NAD has automated verification, data collection, and onboarding directly within its transportation management system (TMS), eliminating manual bottlenecks and enabling early detection of suspicious activity such as mismatched locations or foreign VPN usage. The result is a faster, more efficient, and secure process.

“Before Highway, our team spent hours verifying carrier information manually,” said Tyler Matthews, Vice President at NAD Logistics. “Since implementing Highway, we have achieved complete visibility and zero fraud incidents. It’s streamlined our operations and added a layer of security that gives our team and our customers total confidence.”

Operational results since implementation

11,705 loads moved since becoming a Highway user

since becoming a Highway user 321.5M pounds of freight moved with no theft incidents

with no theft incidents ~35% reduction in onboarding time, compared to the previous process



Building on these results, NAD continues to refine its onboarding and security strategy through the Highway platform. The integration has created a strong foundation for scalability, giving NAD greater visibility, accountability, and control across its carrier network. As the company expands its North American footprint, NAD plans to leverage additional Highway capabilities to further enhance compliance, strengthen partnerships, and ensure consistent operational integrity across all regions.

“Highway was built to help brokers move freight with confidence,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “NAD Logistics’ proactive approach to security and operational excellence exemplifies the kind of partnership that delivers real results. Their commitment to protecting customers and maintaining the integrity of their network makes them a model partner.”

To learn more about NAD Logistics and its services, visit nadlogistics.com.

About NAD Logistics

NAD Logistics is a leading North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in inventory management and off-balance sheet logistics solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, NAD provides reliable domestic shipping across Canada and the United States, as well as international logistics solutions serving customers worldwide. Backed by a broad network, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, NAD ensures freight moves safely, securely, and on time. For more information, visit nadlogistics.com.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit https://highway.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com