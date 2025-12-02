NAD Logistics Partners with Lighthouz AI to Automate Invoice Audits and Scale Back-Office Operations

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAD Logistics (NAD), a North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in inventory management and off-balance sheet logistics, has partnered with Lighthouz AI to automate invoice audits and streamline shipment paperwork, sharply reducing manual work and improving cash flow.

In just a few months, Lighthouz AI has processed several thousand invoices for NAD. During that time, NAD has reduced its average time to invoice customers from 2.11 days after delivery to 0.47 days. The new workflow is also saving the two-person accounting team an estimated 90 to 120 minutes of manual work each day and has reduced paper use by more than 5,000 sheets per month.

Before partnering with Lighthouz AI, NAD’s load-paperwork workflow was largely manual, requiring significant time and attention from the accounting team. The process worked, but it demanded constant attention and made it difficult to absorb higher volumes without adding staff. Working with NAD’s accounting team, Lighthouz AI documented each step of that process and rebuilt it around the systems NAD already uses. Today, Lighthouz AI pulls shipment documents from email, checks them for completeness and consistency, and flags only the exceptions that need human review. The accounting team can approve clean documents with a few clicks instead of handling every page.

“What caught my eye from the beginning was the ability to grow without always adding headcount,” said Tyler Matthews, Vice President – North American Operations, NAD Logistics. “Now our team focuses on exceptions instead of touching every single document, which helps us work faster, cut out repetitive steps and be ready for the next ramp-up in volume.”

Beyond invoice audits, NAD is now expanding its use of Lighthouz AI to manage frequent emails and calls from factoring companies, including rate verifications, payment status checks and notices of assignment. Lighthouz AI is also building an intelligence layer that sits on top of NAD’s accounting inbox, transportation management system and accounting platform to read and respond to many of these messages automatically, while routing edge cases back to the team.

“In most cases, the paperwork and emails coming in are clean and routine,” said Srijan Kumar, co-founder of Lighthouz AI. “Our goal is for the NAD team to focus on the minority of tasks that truly need their attention while the software handles the rest, so they can improve efficiency and move cash faster through the business.”

As freight volumes and conditions shift, NAD’s partnership with Lighthouz AI ensures the company can absorb added activity without disruption. Across the market, leading logistics companies are proving the value of this approach, reporting stronger volumes and lower costs after automating key workflows. With its own invoice audits and shipment paperwork now automated, NAD is positioned to capture similar efficiencies at scale.

About NAD Logistics

NAD Logistics is a leading North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in inventory management and off-balance sheet logistics solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, NAD provides reliable domestic shipping across Canada and the United States, as well as international logistics solutions serving customers worldwide. Backed by a broad network, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, NAD ensures freight moves safely, securely, and on time. For more information, visit nadlogistics.com .

About Lighthouz AI

Lighthouz AI helps freight brokers and 3PLs boost cash flow by automating manual back-office work across AP, AR, and collections. Brokers are scaling rapidly without adding headcount, invoice customers within 24 hours of delivery, get paid faster, and pay carriers on time. Powered by AI trained on millions of logistics data points and documents, Lighthouz AI delivers accuracy and efficiency at scale. Lighthouz AI is founded by leaders in AI, logistics, and supply chain. Book a meeting with Lighthouz AI's CEO: https://calendly.com/srijan-fxk9/30min