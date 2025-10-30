ClearBlade Named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: IoT Edge Analytics Platforms, 2025 by QKS Group

Austin, TX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearBlade, a pioneer in Edge AI, IoT, and connected Digital Twins software, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: IoT Edge Analytics Platforms, 2025.

“Being named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for IoT Edge Analytics is a strong validation of the ClearBlade team’s vision and execution,” said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. “We’ve built our platform to make real-time intelligence accessible anywhere - from the cloud to the harshest edge environments. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in ClearBlade to power mission-critical operations, and it underscores the impact of pragmatic, deployable AI solutions at scale.”

Vyshak K, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "ClearBlade stands out with its purpose-built edge-native platform that unifies edge orchestration, analytics, and integration into a low-code environment. By combining real-time data processing, offline resilience, and secure device management, ClearBlade enables enterprises to deploy and scale industrial IoT solutions quickly without heavy custom development. With its follow-the-sun support model, strong interoperability across industrial protocols, and seamless edge-to-cloud synchronization, ClearBlade delivers a pragmatic, production-ready foundation for organizations seeking to operationalize analytics across edge environments.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the IoT Edge Analytics Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

With ClearBlade, organizations can launch faster, scale with confidence, and focus on business outcomes rather than infrastructure challenges, all while retaining their existing investments in IoT and AI.

Download the SPARK Matrix™: IoT Edge Analytics Platforms, 2025 to read a comprehensive vendor analysis and the latest trends shaping IoT.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade empowers the people who keep the world running. As a leader in Edge AI, IoT, and digital twin software, ClearBlade connects physical assets to actionable intelligence with security, reliability, and scale. Organizations worldwide trust the ClearBlade platform to power mission-critical operations across industries, enabling faster deployments in under 30 days, lower costs, and smarter outcomes. Learn more at www.clearblade.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research.

