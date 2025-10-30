Packaging Machinery Market Size, Segments, Share and Companies (2025-34)

Ottawa, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging machinery market, valued at USD 53.26 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 83.34 billion in 2034, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The packaging machinery market is essential because it drives safety, efficiency, and branding for businesses across many industries by automating and standardizing the packaging process.

What is Meant by Packaging Machinery?

Packaging machinery refers to automated equipment that performs tasks such as filling, sealing, labeling, wrapping, and coding to prepare goods for distribution. These machines automate the packaging process to raise efficiency, ensure consistency, and even protect products in numerous containers like bags, bottles, and boxes.

It is driven by the rising need for convenience and packaged goods, driven by urbanization and e-commerce. Other major drivers involve the push for automation and also efficiency, the increasing user and regulatory need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and also technological advancements such as smart and integrated machinery.

Major Government Initiatives in the Packaging Machinery Industry:

Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes: These schemes provide financial incentives to domestic manufacturers based on their increased production and sales. While often not specific to packaging machinery, these schemes drive investment and growth in the manufacturing sectors that use this equipment, creating a ripple effect. Make in India Initiative: Aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by promoting domestic production and attracting foreign investment across multiple sectors. For the packaging machinery industry, this means an improved business environment, streamlined regulations, and greater opportunities for technology transfer and innovation. Sustainable packaging regulations (e.g., Plastic Waste Management Rules): Governments set regulations like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which holds manufacturers accountable for collecting and recycling their plastic packaging waste. This compels the packaging machinery sector to innovate and develop equipment compatible with eco-friendly and recyclable materials to help brands comply. Skill Development Initiatives (e.g., Skill India Mission): Programs like the Skill India Mission are designed to create a skilled workforce to meet the evolving demands of various industries, including manufacturing. This initiative supports the packaging machinery industry by ensuring a supply of trained technicians and engineers capable of operating and maintaining advanced and automated machinery. Infrastructure and Logistics Development (e.g., PM Gati Shakti): Schemes focused on upgrading national infrastructure and logistics, such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, help reduce transport costs and improve supply chain efficiency for manufacturers. For the packaging machinery industry, this creates a more robust and predictable environment for both raw material procurement and product distribution.



What are the Latest Trends in the Packaging Machinery Market?

Widespread Adoption of Automation and Smart Technologies: It is driven by the need for increased efficiency, improved quality, labor cost reduction, and enhanced sustainability. Even automation boosts production speed along with output by streamlining repetitive tasks such as filling, sealing, and sorting. This permits companies to keep up with rising consumer need for faster deliveries, mainly in the booming e-commerce sector. Moreover, it supports sustainability goals by optimizing material usage and reducing waste. Automated systems can also efficiently manage new, eco-friendly materials such as biodegradable films, which usually require high precision to process correctly.

Market Opportunity

Exponential Growth of E-Commerce

This is driven by the rising sheer volume, diversity, and even complexity of packaging needs. This expansion has forced firms to invest heavily in automated, flexible, along sustainable machinery to manage demand, reduce expenses, and stay competitive. Automated machinery is important for handling high volumes of parcels, along with ensuring quick turnaround times. Furthermore, automated systems for packing, sealing, along labeling can function the work of 12 to 20 manual packaging stations.

Unlike goods on a store shelf, even e-commerce products majorly survive a complex supply chain including multiple sorting and transit points. This need packaging that is more durable and also offers superior product protection. This drives the requirement for automated systems that can securely seal and reinforce packages.

Limitations & Challenges

High Initial Investments

Key limitations and challenges in the market involve high capital investment for developed machinery, a shortage of skilled labor, the complexity of designing versatile equipment, and pressure from evolving environmental along safety regulations. Other challenges include cost control, mainly due to fluctuating raw material expenses, and managing production efficiency while meeting requirements for customization and sustainability.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Packaging Machinery Market?

Asia Pacific leads the market because of its strong production base, rapid industrialization, and even booming user demand in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, along e-commerce. Thus, rapid urbanization and even a rising middle class have fueled the need for packaged goods, which includes convenience foods, beverages, and also pharmaceuticals. Firms are investing in advanced technologies such as automation, AI, and smart packaging to enhance efficiency and accuracy, and also to meet evolving consumer needs. The expanding pharmaceutical and even biopharmaceutical sectors in the region, and increased R&D, are driving the requirement for high-speed and automated packaging equipment.

China Market Trends

China's market trends significantly influence the market because China is a worldwide leader in producing as well as consuming packaging machinery, boosted by its massive e-commerce, food and beverage, and even pharmaceutical sectors. Consumer need for customized and sustainable packaging, combined with government policies encouraging automation and technological advancement, boosts both the domestic need for and export of packaging machinery, which affects global expenses, production, and innovation.

Japan Market Trends

Japan's market trends impact the market as Japan is a major innovator, along with its trends being driven by a strong focus on automation, sustainability, along adapting to demographic shifts such as an aging population, as well as smaller households. These factors contribute to the global need for eco-friendly packaging, advanced machinery for e-commerce, and even convenience products, impacting what machinery other markets will manufacture and adopt.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Packaging Machinery Market?

The North American market is experiencing an opportunistic rise driven by various key factors, including the move for automation along with smart technology, the expansion of e-commerce, and rising need for sustainability. Changes in consumer lifestyles, like the choices for convenience and even ready-to-eat foods, are propelling the need for automated as well as high-speed packaging machinery. Meanwhile, the food and beverage sector remains the biggest end-user segment for packaging machinery.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. market is undergoing growth driven by automation, mainly in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, along cosmetics sectors. Key trends involve a strong need for smart and sustainable packaging solutions, the rising usage of advanced technologies such as robotics and pneumatic systems, and an aim to develop compact and even efficient machinery for e-commerce and changing user habits.

Canada Market Trends

The Canadian market is driven by e-commerce along with food processing sectors, and even a shift towards sustainable as well as eco-friendly packaging solutions. Key trends involve the increasing need for automation and efficiency, so as the fastest-growing segment being Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) machinery, along with a rising focus on sustainable and even energy-efficient equipment to meet regulations, along consumer preferences.

Segment Outlook

Machinery Insights

Which Machinery Segment Dominates the Packaging Machinery Market?

The filling machine segment dominates the market in 2024, due to its vital and universal role in packaging, funded by the massive global need for packaged products. The rising demand for automation to efficiently and even accurately fill a vast range of products into numerous containers, coupled with technological advancements in precision and speed, boosts the supremacy of this segment over multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. The growth in consumption of packaged goods, pushed by consumer choices for convenience, health, along longer shelf life, directly fuels the demand for high-capacity filling systems.

End User Insights

Which End-user Dominates the Packaging Machinery Market?

The food and beverage segment dominates the market in 2024, due to the massive and continuous requirement for packaged goods driven by changing urbanization, lifestyles, and growing disposable incomes. This sector needs specialized, high-speed, along with automated machinery to guarantee food safety, extend shelf life, and even meet consumer need for convenience and aesthetic packaging, which, thus, drives consistent investment in advanced solutions.

Moreover, as more people move to cities along with disposable incomes rising, mainly in regions like the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the need for packaged foods increases. Environmental concerns together with regulations, are driving the industry to accept eco-friendly packaging machinery and even practices, like those using compostable or recyclable materials.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Packaging Machinery Market

In May 2025, ProMach, a global leader in processing and packaging machinery and even related solutions, declared that it had obtained DJS Systems, a leader in disposable food service packaging automation. DJS Systems is a well-established and respected automation partner for a few of the best-known disposable food service packaging manufacturers in the US. The addition of DJS thus expands ProMach’s capabilities in this market.

manufacturers in the US. The addition of DJS thus expands ProMach’s capabilities in this market. In March 2025, The IBA, a leading trade fair for confectionery, bakery, and snacks, opens its doors in Dusseldorf. Syntegon planned now to present a new handling solution for packaging cookies, as a leading manufacturer of highly automated, seamlessly integrated packaging systems, Moreover, the all-new Syntegon FGCT count feeder for cookies now will celebrate is European premiere.

Top Companies in the Packaging Machinery Market & Their Offering

Tetra Laval International S.A.: Offers integrated solutions for processing, filling, and distributing food and beverages, primarily known for its advanced aseptic carton packaging technology via its subsidiary Tetra Pak .

Offers integrated solutions for processing, filling, and distributing food and beverages, . MULTIVAC Group: Specializes in packaging solutions for food, life sciences, and industrial products, with a diverse portfolio including thermoforming machines, traysealers, and chamber vacuum systems.

Specializes in packaging solutions for food, life sciences, and industrial products, with a diverse portfolio including thermoforming machines, traysealers, and chamber vacuum systems. Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.: Provides a wide range of packaging machinery and integrated lines, from pillow and shrink wrappers to cartoning and box casing machines, with customization to meet specific customer needs.

Provides a wide range of packaging machinery and integrated lines, from pillow and shrink wrappers to cartoning and box casing machines, with customization to meet specific customer needs. ProMach: A family of packaging solution brands offering a broad spectrum of equipment that covers nearly every function of a production line, including filling, capping, labeling, and end-of-line robotics.

A family of packaging solution brands offering a broad spectrum of equipment that covers nearly every function of a production line, including filling, capping, labeling, and end-of-line robotics. Syntegon Technology GmbH: Supplies processing and packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, food, and confectionery industries, including vertical form-fill-seal machines, cartoning, and aseptic fill-finish equipment.

Supplies processing and packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, food, and confectionery industries, including vertical form-fill-seal machines, cartoning, and aseptic fill-finish equipment. Krones AG: A major supplier for the beverage and liquid food industries, providing individual machines and complete lines for producing, filling, labeling, and packaging glass bottles, PET containers, and cans.

A major supplier for the beverage and liquid food industries, providing individual machines and complete lines for producing, filling, labeling, and packaging glass bottles, PET containers, and cans. SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.: A systems and solutions provider primarily focused on aseptic carton packaging for the food and beverage industry, offering filling machines for cartons, bags, and pouches.

A systems and solutions provider primarily focused on aseptic carton packaging for the food and beverage industry, offering filling machines for cartons, bags, and pouches. ROVEMA GmbH: Specializes in vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines, along with integrated solutions for dosing, cartoning, and end-of-line packaging for various sectors, including food and pharma.

Specializes in vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines, along with integrated solutions for dosing, cartoning, and end-of-line packaging for various sectors, including food and pharma. Maillis Group: The search results did not provide a recent or succinct description of Maillis Group's packaging machinery offerings; it is possible this information is not readily available or the company's focus has shifted.

The search results did not provide a recent or succinct description of Maillis Group's packaging machinery offerings; it is possible this information is not readily available or the company's focus has shifted. Robert Bosch GmbH: While historically a major player in packaging, their packaging division (Bosch Packaging Technology) was divested and is now Syntegon Technology GmbH; therefore, their current offering in this sector is minimal.

While historically a major player in packaging, their packaging division (Bosch Packaging Technology) was divested and is now Syntegon Technology GmbH; therefore, their current offering in this sector is minimal. Bradman Lake Ltd.: Designs and manufactures packaging machinery and turnkey systems for a variety of sectors, specializing in primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging equipment such as flow wrappers, cartoners, and case packers.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Machinery

Filling Machine

Labelling

Palletizing

Extrution Machine

Bottling

Cartoning Machines

Others



By End User

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



