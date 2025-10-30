Media Alert: People of Play’s Chicago Toy & Game Fair

Mayor Stephens to Open Fair with Highlights Including The 20thth annual Young Inventor Challenge®, Revealing of The Toy of The Year Awards (TOTY) Finalists, and More!
WHO/WHAT:
- The first-ever People of Play’s Wishlist Weekend™ is happening at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair (CHITAG), a perfect time for consumers to create their own holiday “wishlists” & start their holiday shopping on-site.
- CHITAG, North America’s largest public toy & game fair, will feature immersive events & activities for all ages.
- Celebrate the 20th annual Young Inventor Challenge® (YIC) International Championship as kids ages 6 to 18 pitch their original inventions to toy & game companies, industry leaders, media & the public and winners are announced on-site.
- And DRUMROLL PLEASE…The Toy of The Year Awards (TOTY) finalists—representing the top toys and games of 2025—will be revealed live on-site!
Consumer highlights & GREAT MEDIA VISUALS include:
- Rosemont’s Mayor Bradley Stephens will cut the official Fair ribbon at 10:00 AM November 8th joined by Chicago mascots Benny the Bull and Skates, plus 501st Legion Star Wars Characters, the Chicago JEDI, Geoffrey the Giraffe, and the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & North West Indiana.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse activities hosted by the Girl Scouts!
- Compete in the Root Beer Float Challenge by A&W & The Duncan Yo-Yo & Sweets Kendama Championships!
- Scouting America will showcase a 40’ Pinewood Derby Racetrack where consumers can build their own car!
- Use the Pudgy Penguin claw machine!
- Experience Miko’s AI-Powered Robot come to life!
- Take part in Interactive booths with the hottest holiday toys & games from Goliath, Just Play, LEGO, Plus-Plus, Scentco, Smart Toys & Games, TOMY, Wigglitz & more!
- Build your own XOIOX Magnetic cubes with E-Blox! Play & Win a Giant Jenga!
- Meet THE Aaron from Crazy Aaron’s & Dan Klitsner, Inventor of BopIt & many other inventors!
- Get FREE Flip 7 card games from The Op!
- Check out the latest toys & games from Chicago inventors & toy makers like Gray Matters Games, Baby Paper, E-Blox & more!
|WHERE:
|Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, Illinois 60018
|WHEN:
|Saturday, November 8th (10 AM - 6 PM)
|– 10 AM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor Bradley Stephens
|– 11:30 AM Toy of the Year Award Press Conference & Finalist Reveal
|– 2 PM Young Inventor Challenge Award Ceremony
|Sunday, November 9th (10 AM – 5 PM)
Additional Sponsors: Disney, Amazon, Mattel, Hasbro, ASTRA, Crazy Aaron's, Duncan, Educational Insights, Goliath, Longshore, PonyCycle, Revenue Sales, The Michael Kohner Corporation, Toys "R" Us, Zigazoo & more.
Consumer tickets are available at Eventbrite, including a $2 off coupon: $12 (adults); $6 (children)
Super Power Sensory Hour (families with children with special needs): Sat/Sun 9 AM -10 AM by invite only.
Media Contacts: Carve Communications for People of Play
Amy Friedland, amy@carvecomms.com 973-809-1052, Emily Auriemma, emilya@carvecomms.com 856-723-3055