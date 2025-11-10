People of Play™ Announces Winners of 2025 Toy & Game Innovation Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People of Play™ (POP), a division of The Toy Association™, revealed the winners of the 18th annual Toy & Game Innovation Excellence (TAGIE®) Awards during a ceremony held November 8 at Joe’s Live Concert Venue in Rosemont, IL. The event honored the inventors, designers, suppliers, retailers, marketers, and PR teams whose creativity, passion, and collaboration continue to shape and inspire the global toy and game industry.

Themed “Friendship,” this year’s ceremony celebrated the connections and camaraderie that unite the toy and game community. Attendees from around the world came together to toast not only the groundbreaking innovation that drives the industry forward but also the deep personal connections that make the toy and game community truly special.

“The TAGIE Awards have always been about people: the brilliant minds and generous spirits who share their ideas, lift one another up, and make play possible,” said Mary Couzin, senior vice president and founder/leader of People of Play at The Toy Association. “Behind every hit toy or game is a community of creative souls who pour their hearts into bringing smiles to children and families everywhere. At this year’s TAGIE Awards, we celebrated not just their work, but the friendships that keep this industry thriving.”

Winners were determined by a public vote by consumers and the industry. The 2025 TAGIE Award winners are listed below:

Honorees:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Moody, CEO, Seven Towns Ltd.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Phil Orbanes, game designer, author, and founding partner of Winning Moves Games

Industry Game Changer Award: Judy Ellis, founder of the world’s first baccalaureate program in Toy Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)



Award Winners:

Adult/Family Game Innovator of the Year: Nick Hayes and Mattel Games Team

Breakout Innovator of the Year: Ron Weizman & Shooki Grasiani

Innovative Art and Visuals of the Year: Nate Schimelpfenig, Mindware

Innovative PR & Marketing Team of the Year: Disney's Amanda Luna, John "Cody" Hampton, and Tatum Yusz

Kidult Toy Innovator of the Year: POP MART

Most Innovative Licensed Product: Tim Walsh, The Playmakers

Most Innovative Retailer Award: POP MART

Most Innovative Vendor & Partner: Indy Toy Lab

Preschool Game Innovator of the Year: Moose Games Team

Preschool Toy Innovator of the Year: Jordan Goddard, Indy Toy Lab

Tech Game Innovator of the Year: Valentina Pereyra

Tech Toy Innovator of the Year: KID Group

Young Innovator of the Year: Persy Arcement



The TAGIE Awards were hosted by Karri Bean, senior licensing manager of Disney Consumer Products. JoAnn McLaughlin, senior vice president of licensed product, design, & development at Disney Consumer Products, delivered welcome remarks and Jeremy Padawer, chief brand officer at Jazwares, presented a keynote. This year’s awards were sponsored by Disney (Presenting Sponsor), Mattel, The Michael Kohner Corporation, Hasbro, Longshore, Nextoy, Super Impulse, The Playmakers, Baby Paper, Backdrop.com, Peggy Brown Creative, and Design Edge.

Founded in 2008, the TAGIEs celebrate the outstanding achievements of toy and game industry leaders from around the world. The awards ceremony takes place annually in the fall in conjunction with the Global Inventor Pitch & Innovation Conference, Chicago Toy & Game Fair, and the Young Inventor Challenge.

