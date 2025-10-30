Secure Critical Skills in Asset Management, Sustainable Fleet Management at NAFA's 2026 I&E Pre-Conference Workshops

Edison, N.J., United States, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendees of NAFA's 2026 Institute & Expo (I&E) are invited to maximize their educational experience with a selection of specialized pre-conference workshops. Scheduled for Sunday, April 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, these interactive sessions will focus on two essential topics shaping the future of fleet management.

"These interactive and informative workshops offer fleet professionals a unique opportunity to acquire in-depth knowledge and practical tools directly applicable to their operations,” said Maria Neve, NAFA Board President. “Covering core topics of asset management and sustainability, these pre-conference events are designed to equip attendees with the confidence and innovation needed to lead effectively and sustainably."

Participants can choose from two focused pre-conference workshops:

Asset Management Certificate Program

This workshop is essential for fleet managers looking to build and maintain an efficient and effective fleet including vehicles and other equipment. Attendees will explore strategic sourcing, vehicle invoices and pricing, vehicle selection, specification types and development, vehicle procurement and remarketing, and active fleet management. Each participant will receive the Asset Management Digital Guidebook and Study Guide, along with a certificate upon passing the online exam. This workshop will be led by Tim Coxwell, CAFM, CPFP, CEM, Fleet Management Division Director for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sustainable Fleet Management Certificate Program

Designed for fleet professionals who need to develop sustainable practices, this workshop covers the essentials of creating sustainable fleet plans, eco-driving practices and effective change management. Participants will also receive a Sustainable Fleet Management Digital Manual and Study Guide, with a certificate awarded after successful completion of an online exam. This course is worth four CAFM Recertification Points and will be instructed by Rick Sapienza, Dean Transportation Technologies/Director Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence at Wake Tech.

I&E 2026 will take place April 13-15, 2026, in Cleveland, OH, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The premier fleet management event brings together thousands of fleet professionals from corporate, government, public safety, utility and education fleets to build connections and collaboration. The three-day event will feature more than 40 educational sessions covering a wide range of critical topics. Attendees will also have opportunities to engage in captivating keynote sessions, hear about industry updates from leading OEMs, connect with peers, discover the latest fleet innovations, and participate in hands-on learning experiences. Early bird registration is available through Feb. 6, 2026.

Prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure prime placement in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about reserving an exhibit booth, please visit NAFA’s website. Sponsorship opportunities can be secured here. This year’s current sponsors include American Honda Motor Co., Holman, Hyundai Motor America, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Samsara and Voyager Mastercard.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org, and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.