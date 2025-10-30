SPACEVELO to Premiere the Next-Generation BLITZ S1 at SEMA 2025 — The E-Bike Teens Love, Now Redefining Urban and Off-Road Freedom

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the highly anticipated SEMA Show 2025, California-based e-bike brand SPACEVELO announced it will unveil its flagship model, the BLITZ S1, at Booth #24850 in the Powersports & Utility Vehicles section. Known as one of the most popular e-bikes among U.S. teens and students, the BLITZ S1 represents a new generation of sustainable freedom — blending design, performance, and individuality.





A New Vision for Electric Riding

Electric mobility is rapidly reshaping how people move. For SPACEVELO, innovation goes beyond speed — it’s about emotion, connection, and personal expression. The BLITZ S1, a top pick among American middle and high school riders, combines dual-battery architecture (100-mile range), a 1200W peak motor, and full hydraulic suspension, offering smooth control and confidence on both city streets and off-road trails.



“We designed the BLITZ S1 to eliminate limits — for young riders and adventurers alike,” said Richard Li, CEO of SPACEVELO. “SEMA is where innovation meets passion, and we’re excited to show that e-bikes can be both powerful and personal.”





Built for a New Generation of Riders

Designed for everyday explorers and student riders alike, the BLITZ S1 delivers performance without compromise. Its dual removable batteries, 60° twist throttle, and intelligent LCD display make it perfect for school commutes, weekend rides, and outdoor adventures.



“Young riders want mobility that fits their lifestyle — reliable, stylish, and fun,” said Alex Li, Co-Founder of SPACEVELO. “The BLITZ S1 has quickly become a favorite among teens because it’s not just a ride — it’s freedom on two wheels.”





Bringing Youthful Energy to SEMA 2025

Traditionally known for performance vehicles and customization, SEMA 2025 will see SPACEVELO introducing a new form of performance — one that resonates with younger, eco-conscious audiences. The brand’s presence highlights how e-bikes are becoming the preferred choice for U.S. students seeking independence and sustainability.





Join the Ride — Live at SEMA 2025

During the show, SPACEVELO’s leadership team will host short presentations on the future of e-mobility and design-led engineering. Visitors will get hands-on experience with the BLITZ S1 and exclusive previews of upcoming technologies, including modular battery expansion and smart app integration.

Pre-Show Teaser Video

Embedded video placeholder: https://youtube.com/shorts/iXTdPJoj7h4?feature=share

Visit SPACEVELO at SEMA 2025

Event: SEMA Show 2025

Date: Nov. 4–7, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: #24850 — Powersports & Utility Vehicles

SPACEVELO invites all media, families, and e-mobility fans to experience why the BLITZ S1 is America’s favorite e-bike for young riders — combining fun, safety, and power in one design.

About SPACEVELO

Founded in California, SPACEVELO designs high-performance electric bikes that combine power, endurance, and modern aesthetics. With dual-battery innovation and rider-focused engineering, the brand empowers riders to go farther — redefining how performance and sustainability coexist.

Learn more at www.spacevelo.com

Follow @spacevelo.ebike on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Press Contact

Rachel Ho

Marketing & Channel Director

rachelho2157@gmail.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6783ed5-c076-47b7-8650-7928d2c8c5aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/746435af-8bb9-4aa0-88bf-991bc2c2476c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/421f4e0c-8653-4dda-b840-21abf66ed3f5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/325d5339-93bb-49be-97d1-aae583f38e22