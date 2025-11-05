SPACEVELO Electrifies SEMA 2025 with the BLITZ S1 — The E-Bike Inspiring a New Generation of Riders

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based e-bike brand SPACEVELO energized the 2025 SEMA Show with the debut of its next-generation dual-battery e-bike, the BLITZ S1. Quickly becoming one of the most visited exhibits in the Powersports & Utility Vehicles section, the BLITZ S1 drew impressive attention from media, families, and young riders eager to experience its blend of design, endurance, and freedom.





Youth Energy Meets Innovation at SEMA

From the opening morning, the SPACEVELO booth (#24850) saw steady traffic from students, families, and e-mobility enthusiasts. Many were drawn by how the BLITZ S1’s dual-battery system delivers up to 100 miles of range, all within a sleek, compact design ideal for both school commutes and weekend rides.

“The excitement from younger riders has been incredible,” said Richard Li, CEO of SPACEVELO. “It shows how the next generation values mobility that’s not just eco-friendly but also expressive, practical, and fun.”

Beyond Commuting: Designed for Every Adventure

The BLITZ S1 redefines what an e-bike can be — equally at home on city streets or outdoor trails. Powered by a 1200W peak motor and hydraulic suspension, it delivers smooth acceleration and precise control across all terrains. With dual removable batteries, riders can go farther with confidence.

“Paired with SPACEVELO’s custom cargo rack system and modular accessories, the BLITZ S1 transforms into a true outdoor companion — ready to carry luggage, pets, sports gear, or even a surfboard.” said Alex Li, Co-Founder of SPACEVELO. “SPACEVELO is not just an e-bike, but a complete mobility solution for modern adventure.”





Strong Feedback and High Engagement

Throughout the show, SPACEVELO’s booth was consistently packed with curious attendees and media crews. Visitors praised the BLITZ S1’s refined engineering, safety-focused design, and smart app integration.





A Confident Step Forward in the U.S. Market

SPACEVELO’s debut at SEMA marks an important milestone in its U.S. expansion. By presenting the BLITZ S1 at one of the world’s most influential automotive events, the brand underscored its mission to make e-mobility exciting, reliable, and accessible to riders everywhere.





About SPACEVELO

Founded in California, SPACEVELO designs high-performance electric bikes that combine power, endurance, and modern aesthetics. With dual-battery innovation and rider-focused engineering, the brand empowers riders to go farther — redefining how performance and sustainability coexist.

