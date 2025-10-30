THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Date: 30 October 2025





LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “Issuer”)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT INDEX CHANGES

This notice relates to the exchange traded securities (the “ETP Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the ETP Securities are referred to in this notice as the “ETP Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider and Swap Calculation Agent for the Affected Securities.

The Issuer will, with effect from 3 November 2025 (the “Effective Date”), amend the underlying index and certain swap pricing terms for the Affected Securities as listed in Annex 1 of this notice, from the index specified under “Current Index” to the corresponding index specified under “New Index” in Annex 1.

This change is occurring due to the Issuer receiving a notice of modification in connection with the respective indices which is effective as of the Effective Date. Under Condition 10.3(A), the Swap Calculation Agent has determined that the changes to the indices constitute an Index Modification, and pursuant to Paragraph 5 of the Equity Securities Annex to the Conditions (Consequences of an Index Modification), the Issuer, the Swap Calculation Agent and the Swap Provider may therefore agree a successor index which has a substantially similar strategy as the original index.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the aforementioned changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 3 November 2025.

This notice is given for and on behalf of WisdomTree Multi Issuer Public Limited Company.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

ETP Securities ISIN Current Index New Index WisdomTree Nasdaq 100® 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRL42 Nasdaq-100® 3x Leveraged Notional Net Return Index Nasdaq-100® Notional Net Total Return Index WisdomTree Nasdaq 100® 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRJ20 Nasdaq-100® 3x Inverse Total Return Index Nasdaq-100® Total Return Index



