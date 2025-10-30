Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Reduces Authorized Common Shares by Over 50% to Strengthen Shareholder Value and Capital Structure

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reduction of the Company’s authorized common shares from 1,450,000,000 to 700,000,000, effective immediately.

This action represents a more than 50% reduction in the number of shares authorized for issuance and underscores the Company’s commitment to responsible capital management and long-term shareholder value.

“The reduction in authorized shares reflects our confidence in Recreatives’ operational and financial trajectory,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “Our goal is to maintain a disciplined share structure that supports sustainable growth, minimizes unnecessary dilution, and strengthens the alignment between management and shareholders.”

By maintaining tighter control over its equity structure, the Company aims to preserve flexibility for future strategic initiatives while signaling its commitment to prudent corporate governance and shareholder transparency.

Key Highlights

Authorized shares reduced from 1.45 billion to 700 million (a 52% reduction)

from 1.45 billion to 700 million (a 52% reduction) Reinforces management’s focus on disciplined equity management and responsible capital planning

on disciplined equity management and responsible capital planning Preserves flexibility for future financing and strategic growth initiatives

for future financing and strategic growth initiatives Demonstrates long-term commitment to shareholder value and corporate transparency

This reduction follows a series of initiatives by Recreatives Industries to strengthen its financial position and modernize its operations, including the recent launch of a $2 million dealer floor plan facility with Dealer Direct and the implementation of a global payment system for direct vehicle and parts sales.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

