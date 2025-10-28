Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Signs First Dealer Under New Floorplan Program

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that it has signed its first authorized dealer under the company’s newly launched dealer floorplan program. Vilonia Treasure Chest of Vilonia, Arkansas has joined the MAX Dealer Network with an initial purchase of three units.

Watch Vilonia’s Facebook video showcasing the vehicles here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1G2sGJDSwP/

RECX’s new floorplan program, announced in August, allows qualified dealers to secure MAX vehicles with $0 down and 0% interest for the first six months, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for powersports and outdoor equipment dealers seeking to expand their product lines. With the initial flooring capacity, RECX can support up to 40 additional dealers under this program nationwide.

“Signing Vilonia Treasure Chest as our first dealer on our floorplan program is an exciting milestone for us as it represents the beginning of a new growth chapter for MAX ATVs,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries Inc. “Our floorplan financing structure is designed to make it easier than ever for dealers to carry the MAX line, while providing consumers across the U.S. with better access to shop for and service our amphibious ATVs.”

Currently, RECX has seven active dealers in Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead to Q4 2025 and beyond, RECX’s primary focus is building out its U.S. dealer network by leveraging the new floorplan. The company plans to expand its footprint significantly, providing more consumers with access to the only U.S.-made amphibious 6x6 vehicles, trusted since 1969.

To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

