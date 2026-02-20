RECX Launches TerraTread™ 23-Inch Amphibious Tire for MAX 2; Larger 25-Inch Variant Supports 2026 Expansion

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced the launch of its exclusive TerraTread™ amphibious tire, engineered and developed by the Company specifically for MAX platforms.

The TerraTread 23x11-8 tire is the largest OEM tire ever offered for the MAX 2 platform, delivering increased ground clearance, a softer ride due to its larger 23-inch diameter on an 8-inch rim, improved traction across varied terrain, and enhanced water performance. Management believes the TerraTread tire significantly expands the performance envelope of both new and legacy MAX 2 vehicles while maintaining proper fitment and improving amphibious performance.

In addition to the 23-inch TerraTread for MAX 2, the Company is developing a larger 25x12-10 TerraTread variant designed for MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck models. The 25-inch tire utilizes a 10-inch rim configuration to maintain optimal sidewall compliance while increasing flotation, stability, and off-road capability.

Management believes development of the 25-inch TerraTread platform supports the Company’s broader strategy of preparing for a structured reintroduction of the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck models in mid-2026, aligning product enhancements with expanded vehicle offerings.

“Our TerraTread tires were designed to elevate what MAX can do,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “The 23-inch TerraTread transforms the MAX 2 with additional clearance, improved ride quality, and aggressive all-terrain performance. At the same time, the 25-inch development supports our forward platform planning as we position MAX 4 and Buffalo for expanded availability.”

The TerraTread line reflects the Company’s strategy of expanding proprietary accessories and performance upgrades that enhance vehicle capability while increasing per-unit revenue opportunities. By designing exclusive components tailored specifically to MAX vehicles, Recreatives Industries continues strengthening vertical integration and building a broader ecosystem around the MAX brand.

Initial TerraTread inventory is expected to arrive in July–August 2026 and will be available through the Company’s dealer network and online store.

Product information (including pre-production photos) and ordering details are available at:

https://maxatvs.com/product/terratread-amphibious-tire/

This launch supports Recreatives Industries’ broader strategy of modernizing the MAX platform, expanding accessory offerings, and positioning the Company for disciplined growth across recreational and utility markets.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

