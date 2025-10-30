Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit 2026 Comes to Chicago in April | BizClik

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BizClik, Procurement Magazine, and Supply Chain Digital announce the return of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit, taking place on 21–22 April 2026 at Chicago’s Navy Pier

London – 30 October 2026 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with its flagship brands Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital , has announced the return of its leading US event for procurement and supply chain professionals.

Previously known as Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Chicago, the conference will relaunch in 2026 as Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit , reflecting its growth and position as a flagship gathering for operational and supply chain leaders across North America.

The two-day event will take place on 21–22 April at Navy Pier in Chicago, following the success of the company’s first US Summit in the city earlier this year.

It will once again be co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, creating a combined gathering of more than 2,000 professionals across procurement, supply chain, logistics, and sustainability disciplines.

Speakers and Highlights

Delegates can expect more than 50 industry-leading speakers, 10 focused content tracks, and 4 executive workshops, alongside the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: US Awards.

Previous speakers have included Chief Procurement Officers and Chief Supply Chain Officers from PepsiCo, HH Global, Siemens, Danaher, Grupo Herdez, and Clorox.

The 2026 US Summit will continue this legacy, bringing together global decision-makers to explore new strategies in digital transformation, strategic sourcing, supplier collaboration, and operational excellence.





Glen White, CEO of BizClik, said:

“Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE has become a trusted global platform for leadership and transformation. Returning to Chicago in 2026 allows us to build on that success - bringing together forward-thinking organisations and individuals who are reshaping the future of procurement and supply chain management through innovation, technology, and collaboration.”

Tom Chapman, Editor-In-Chief for Supply Chain Digital, added:

“Each year, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE grows stronger as a community of professionals dedicated to improvement and innovation. The US Summit in Chicago will showcase the leaders, technologies, and strategies driving supply chain resilience, transparency, and efficiency on a global scale.”

Tickets and Sponsorship

Early Bird tickets are now available, offering delegates a $448 saving on general admission. Media passes can also be requested via the event website.

Sponsorship opportunities are open until 10 February 2026, giving organisations the chance to position themselves as thought leaders in procurement, logistics, and supply chain transformation. Enquire today .

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Launched in 2021, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE has become one of the world’s leading conference series for procurement, supply chain, and logistics professionals. Each event brings together senior executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders to share insights, best practices, and solutions that drive performance and resilience across global operations.

The event series features keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions designed to deliver actionable takeaways and measurable value for attendees, partners, and sponsors.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, producing leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global summits, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world’s most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

###

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin - PR Executive, BizClik

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com