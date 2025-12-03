Global Tech Leaders Drive AI, 6G and Infrastructure Innovation in BizClik’s December Portfolio Release

London – 3 December 2025 – BizClik has published the December issues of its Technology Portfolio, delivering new analysis and executive commentary from across AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine and Data Centre Magazine.
The latest issues examine how advances in AI, cloud platforms, data infrastructure and next-generation networks are reshaping global enterprise technology. Each magazine includes exclusive interviews, detailed company reports, sector analysis and BizClik’s Top 10 rankings, offering a comprehensive view of the leaders and innovations driving digital transformation.
Technology Magazine – December 2025
Cover Feature
Oracle NetSuite: Transforming Business With AI
Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI, outlines NetSuite’s latest developments following SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas.
Company Features
- Chindata Group’s role in accelerating China’s AI capabilities
- Berklee’s digital transformation and the future of creative technology
- MDIPS: Potential impact on global data centre development
- Prudential Financial’s data-led spend management improvements
- EfficiencyIT: High-density digital infrastructure backed by Royal approval
- Arizona State University’s sustainable city innovation
Top 10
Top 10 Predictions for 2026
Editorial Highlights
- Capgemini’s TryZone IQ powering real-time insights at the Women’s Rugby World Cup
- Gen AI reshaping chatbot customer engagement
- LevelBlue on why software engineering and quality assurance still matter in an automated era
- Data-driven enterprise transformation with Boomi and NetApp
- Microsoft on sovereign cloud and the demands of enterprise AI
AI Magazine – December 2025
Cover Feature
Waymo Goes Global: The Robotaxi Revolution
Following deployments in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Waymo sets its sights on London and further international expansion.
Company Features
- Huawei Cloud: AI innovation for industry
- Chindata Group’s rapid advances in AI infrastructure
- MDIPS and its potential to reshape data centre development
- EfficiencyIT’s engineered high-density solutions
Top 10
Top 10 Voice Assistants
Editorial Highlights
- Schneider Electric on AI-enabled energy transition
- Google’s first AI-powered interactive Olympic Games
- Lessons for AI privacy from a McDonald’s chatbot breach
- Prudential Financial’s data-driven spend transformation
- A reality check on Generative AI
Telco Magazine – December 2025
Cover Feature
Nokia’s US$1bn Investment in 6G
CEO Justin Hotard explains how the company plans to build an AI-native network for the 2030s.
Company Features
- Digital sovereignty and innovation across rail with Elea Data Centers
- Nokia’s mission to enhance safety at the Callio Mine through 5G
- NTT on data centre energy debt and sustainability progress
Top 10
Top 10 Cloud-Native Networks
Editorial Highlights
- The call from EU telco leaders for rapid digital network reform
- How autonomous vehicles are reshaping edge infrastructure priorities
Data Centre Magazine – December 2025
Cover Feature
The Stargate Project’s US$500bn Expansion
Oracle, OpenAI and Vantage Data Centers outline their roles in the next major phase of the Stargate initiative.
Company Features
- MDIPS and the future of data centre development
- Chindata Group’s leadership in China’s AI ecosystem
- EfficiencyIT’s high-density infrastructure advancements
Top 10
Top 10 Hyperscalers
Editorial Highlights
- Vertiv’s vision for AI-ready edge infrastructure
- How AWS’s Trainium2 chips power Project Rainer
- Google’s evolving approach to capacity planning through demand response
- Ecolab’s solutions for advanced data centre cooling in the AI era
Leadership Commentary
“NetSuite Next is where we have really moved AI into the core of the system, and we’re now building everything around it.” – Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI, NetSuite
“Waymo is making roads safer and transportation more accessible where we operate.” – Tekedra Mawakana, CEO, Waymo
“Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure, the digital nervous system of our economy and security.” – Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, Nvidia
“This project will create good jobs, advance zero-emission energy and boost the local economy – all while expanding capacity without raising rates for local consumers.” – Peter Hoeschele, Vice President of Industrial Compute, OpenAI
