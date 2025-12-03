Global Tech Leaders Drive AI, 6G and Infrastructure Innovation in BizClik’s December Portfolio Release

London – 3 December 2025 – BizClik has published the December issues of its Technology Portfolio, delivering new analysis and executive commentary from across AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine and Data Centre Magazine.

The latest issues examine how advances in AI, cloud platforms, data infrastructure and next-generation networks are reshaping global enterprise technology. Each magazine includes exclusive interviews, detailed company reports, sector analysis and BizClik’s Top 10 rankings, offering a comprehensive view of the leaders and innovations driving digital transformation.





Technology Magazine – December 2025

Cover Feature

Oracle NetSuite: Transforming Business With AI

Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI, outlines NetSuite’s latest developments following SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas.

Company Features

Chindata Group’s role in accelerating China’s AI capabilities



Berklee’s digital transformation and the future of creative technology



MDIPS: Potential impact on global data centre development



Prudential Financial’s data-led spend management improvements



EfficiencyIT: High-density digital infrastructure backed by Royal approval



Arizona State University’s sustainable city innovation



Top 10

Top 10 Predictions for 2026

Editorial Highlights

Capgemini’s TryZone IQ powering real-time insights at the Women’s Rugby World Cup



Gen AI reshaping chatbot customer engagement



LevelBlue on why software engineering and quality assurance still matter in an automated era



Data-driven enterprise transformation with Boomi and NetApp



Microsoft on sovereign cloud and the demands of enterprise AI







Read the issue here.

AI Magazine – December 2025

Cover Feature

Waymo Goes Global: The Robotaxi Revolution

Following deployments in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Waymo sets its sights on London and further international expansion.

Company Features

Huawei Cloud: AI innovation for industry



Chindata Group’s rapid advances in AI infrastructure



MDIPS and its potential to reshape data centre development



EfficiencyIT’s engineered high-density solutions



Top 10

Top 10 Voice Assistants

Editorial Highlights

Schneider Electric on AI-enabled energy transition



Google’s first AI-powered interactive Olympic Games



Lessons for AI privacy from a McDonald’s chatbot breach



Prudential Financial’s data-driven spend transformation



A reality check on Generative AI







Read the issue here.

Telco Magazine – December 2025

Cover Feature

Nokia’s US$1bn Investment in 6G

CEO Justin Hotard explains how the company plans to build an AI-native network for the 2030s.

Company Features

Digital sovereignty and innovation across rail with Elea Data Centers



Nokia’s mission to enhance safety at the Callio Mine through 5G



NTT on data centre energy debt and sustainability progress







Top 10

Top 10 Cloud-Native Networks

Editorial Highlights

The call from EU telco leaders for rapid digital network reform



How autonomous vehicles are reshaping edge infrastructure priorities



Read the issue here.

Data Centre Magazine – December 2025

Cover Feature

The Stargate Project’s US$500bn Expansion

Oracle, OpenAI and Vantage Data Centers outline their roles in the next major phase of the Stargate initiative.

Company Features

MDIPS and the future of data centre development



Chindata Group’s leadership in China’s AI ecosystem



EfficiencyIT’s high-density infrastructure advancements







Top 10

Top 10 Hyperscalers

Editorial Highlights

Vertiv’s vision for AI-ready edge infrastructure



How AWS’s Trainium2 chips power Project Rainer



Google’s evolving approach to capacity planning through demand response



Ecolab’s solutions for advanced data centre cooling in the AI era



Read the issue here.

Leadership Commentary

“NetSuite Next is where we have really moved AI into the core of the system, and we’re now building everything around it.” – Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI, NetSuite

“Waymo is making roads safer and transportation more accessible where we operate.” – Tekedra Mawakana, CEO, Waymo

“Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure, the digital nervous system of our economy and security.” – Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, Nvidia

“This project will create good jobs, advance zero-emission energy and boost the local economy – all while expanding capacity without raising rates for local consumers.” – Peter Hoeschele, Vice President of Industrial Compute, OpenAI

Why It Matters

The Technology Portfolio provides executive-level insight across AI, telecommunications, enterprise IT, cloud, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. The brands bring together global decision-makers to share best practice, innovation and long-term strategic thinking that will define the next era of digital capability.

About the Technology Portfolio

The portfolio includes:

Technology Magazine



AI Magazine



Telco Magazine



Data Centre Magazine



Cyber Magazine







Together, these titles reach a worldwide audience of technology leaders and innovators, accelerating digital transformation across sectors.

Looking Ahead to 2026

BizClik is preparing for the in-person launch of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit , a two-day event for executives shaping data centre, cloud and digital infrastructure strategy.

More than 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees are expected, with sessions focused on AI readiness, sustainability and scalable digital infrastructure.

