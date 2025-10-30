Forrester and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Research Services in the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forrester Research, Inc., one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Forrester’s Master Government Aggregator® expanding access to Forrester’s research and consulting services to Public Sector and Government organizations through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Forrester is committed to providing Public Sector leaders with the latest industry research and insights to empower them to address complex challenges and deliver impactful outcomes,” said Dana Barnes, Vice President of Public Sector at Forrester. “Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to strengthen our ability to serve Federal, State and Local Government agencies to help them make more informed decisions with greater speed and confidence.”

Public Sector leaders face immense pressure to adapt quickly in an increasingly complex environment. Forrester’s solutions for Government combine decades of research, expert advisory, and its generative AI tool, Izola, to help Public Sector and Government organizations understand industry trends and lead with clarity. From improving end-user experiences, leading digital transformation efforts and achieving operational excellence to implementing Zero Trust security frameworks, Forrester provides actionable strategies to help Government leaders navigate industry trends and drive meaningful change.

“Public Sector leaders rely on data-driven insights to make informed decisions,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “By partnering with Forrester, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can deliver exactly that. Through trusted research, market trends and emerging technologies, our alliance will help accelerate mission success across Government organizations.”

Forrester’s services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Forrester team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Forrester@carahsoft.com; or get more information and access to Forrester webinars here.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders and teams in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work through a unique research and continuous guidance model so they can achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

