Landstar Enhances Its Board of Directors, Appoints Barr Blanton and Melanie Housey Hart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated freight transportation solutions, delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today the addition of Barr Blanton and Melanie Housey Hart to its Board of Directors.

Barr Blanton, 42, is a recognized leader in technology advisory and business transformation. He currently serves as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Crosslake Technologies, a provider of technology diligence and advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Before joining Crosslake in 2021, Blanton was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he was managing partner for the Charlotte office and specialized in transformation and private equity practices. In this role, he advised Fortune 500 clients, private equity firms and their portfolio companies on corporate strategy and business innovation. Blanton serves on the board of MOXFIVE, a cybersecurity company specializing in incident response and forensics. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

Melanie Housey Hart, 52, brings extensive experience in financial management and strategic leadership. She currently serves as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related outdoor living products with operations in North America, Europe and Australia. A Certified Public Accountant and NACD Directorship Certified, she spent 12 years at Ernst & Young in the assurance and advisory business services group prior to joining Pool Corporation in 2006. Hart previously served on the board of directors of Beacon Roofing Supply (formerly NASDAQ: BECN). She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of New Orleans and completed the general management program at The Wharton School.

Landstar System, Inc.’s Chairman of the Board Diana M. Murphy commented, “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are delighted to announce the appointments of Barr and Melanie. Attracting such high-caliber executives to the Landstar Board is a thoughtful continuation of our commitment to Board succession and refreshment efforts. The timely addition of their wealth of experience in strategic, financial and technology-led transformations will be a significant asset as we chart Landstar’s future growth and profitability. It is a privilege to welcome each of them to the Landstar Board.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Barr and Melanie to our Board of Directors at a pivotal time for Landstar," said President and CEO Frank Lonegro. "Barr is a recognized leader in guiding companies through transformational journeys utilizing strategy, technology and capital allocation, and Melanie brings deep financial expertise and a proven track record of driving growth for a global organization. Their combined insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our strategic, operational, financial and technological capabilities, always with a 'Safety First' mindset. This is an exciting time for Landstar and its network of independent entrepreneurs, and we are fortunate to have such talented individuals joining our Board."

Blanton commented, “I’m pleased to join the Board at such a dynamic time in Landstar’s journey. The company’s focus on innovation, operational excellence, and technology-driven leadership aligns well with my background. I look forward to collaborating with fellow directors and leadership to help shape Landstar’s next chapter.”

Hart remarked, “It is an honor to join the Landstar Board of Directors. Landstar’s strong reputation, commitment to excellence, and vision for long-term growth make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my financial and governance experience to support the company’s strategic objectives and continued success.”

