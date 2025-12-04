Landstar System Announces Special Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation logistics services, announced that on December 3, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a special one-time cash dividend in the amount of $2.00 per share, payable on January 21, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2026.

“Landstar’s strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation position us to continue delivering value to our stockholders,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro.

The Company purchased a total of 1,281,863 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of approximately $180.9 million during the first 11 months of its 2025 fiscal year, inclusive of the applicable federal excise tax. The Company also returned $124.8 million to stockholders in the form of cash dividends payable on shares of its common stock during the 2025 fiscal year, inclusive of the previously announced $0.40 per share quarterly dividend scheduled for payment on December 9, 2025. As previously reported, the Company had approximately $434 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 27, 2025. The Company intends to continue to use its available free cash flow to purchase its stock opportunistically under its stock purchase program.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2024 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter, described in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.