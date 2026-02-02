Landstar Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, has named Ms. Terri Lewis as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective February 23, 2026.

Lewis has over twenty-five years of human resources leadership experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at One Call, a national provider of care coordination and ancillary services for the workers’ compensation industry. Lewis has held senior human resources leadership roles with organizations including Pontoon Solutions, PSS World Medical (now McKesson Corporation), CHEP USA (a unit of Brambles Limited), and the Plastics Division of General Electric. She holds a master’s degree in human resources management from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Clemson University.

As CHRO and a member of Landstar’s Executive Leadership Team, Lewis will be responsible for talent acquisition and retention, leadership effectiveness, learning and development, succession planning, organizational design, total rewards, employee relations, and human resources compliance. She will partner closely with executive leadership and the Landstar Board of Directors to advance a high-performance culture, strengthen Landstar’s employer brand, and ensure the company’s people strategy supports long-term growth and organizational effectiveness as a transportation leader.

“I am excited to welcome Terri to Landstar. She is a highly respected human resources executive with deep experience building people strategies in organizations operating at scale,” said Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landstar. “The Chief Human Resources Officer role is essential to ensure we have the capabilities and the mindset to fully support the Landstar network. Terri’s leadership, strategic mindset, and focus on developing talent make her the right person for this role.”

“I am honored to join Landstar and support the team behind our network of independent agents, business capacity owner operators, and third party carriers,” Lewis said. “The company’s culture, commitment to safety, security, and service, and focus on its people are clear, and I look forward to working with leaders across the organization to drive our collective success.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety, and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

