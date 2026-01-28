Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: Landstar System Holdings, Inc. Landstar System Holdings, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today confirmed its financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter. As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 21, 2026, the Company reported total revenue of $1,174 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $1,209 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Landstar reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.70 for the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in the 2024 fourth quarter.

“The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees performed well during the 2025 fourth quarter despite continued tough macro demand conditions in the freight transportation market. In fact, fourth quarter truck transportation revenue was nearly flat year over year, as the decrease in total revenue was primarily attributable to decreased ocean revenue. Our services hauled by unsided/platform equipment, a real bright spot for Landstar throughout 2025, continued to demonstrate sustained strength in the fourth quarter,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “Truck revenue per load was another positive development related to the top line. Landstar achieved sequential improvement in truck revenue per load in the fourth quarter that exceeded pre-pandemic normal seasonality, and December truck revenue per load was six percent above fiscal October’s truck revenue per load. Increased insurance and claims expense, however, had a significant adverse impact on our fourth quarter results, as the claim environment for freight transportation providers remains extremely challenging.”

As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 21, 2026, 2025 fourth quarter EPS reflected highly elevated insurance and claims costs of $56 million, an increase from the approximately $30 million of insurance and claims costs reported during the 2024 fourth quarter. The following items are reflected in insurance and claims for the 2025 fourth quarter:

  • $16.7 million, or $0.37 per share, of insurance and claims costs related to three tragic vehicular accidents, two of which occurred during the 2025 fourth fiscal quarter and the third of which occurred during fiscal year 2022 but involved a post-trial judgment entered against the Company by the court in January 2026; and
  • $5.3 million, or $0.12 per share, related to an increase in the Company’s actuarily determined claim reserves.

In addition to the insurance and claims items reference above, the Company also recorded $2.1 million of additional non-cash impairment charges, or $0.05 per share, related to the ongoing sales process of Landstar Metro, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company’s wholly-owned Mexican operating subsidiary, principally engaged in intra-Mexico truck transportation services.

 4Q 2025 4Q 2024  
Revenue$1,174,469 $1,209,330  
Gross profit$85,568 $109,423  
Variable contribution$166,019 $166,523  
Operating income$29,552 $57,771  
Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)$0.70 $1.31  


(1)Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts.
(2)Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and the Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2025 fourth quarter, Landstar purchased 286,695 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $37.0 million, bringing the total number of common shares purchased during the 2025 fiscal year to 1,281,863 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $180.9 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,266,118 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program.  Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2026.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2025 fourth quarter was $1,078 million, or 92% of revenue, compared to $1,081 million, or 89% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2025 fourth quarter was $559 million, compared to $597 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2025 fourth quarter was $401 million, compared to $362 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2025 fourth quarter was $95 million, compared to $100 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $77 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $107 million, or 9% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter.

During the 2025 fourth quarter, truck revenue per load increased approximately 1% compared to the 2024 fourth quarter, while the number of loads hauled via truck decreased approximately 1% compared to the 2024 fourth quarter.

Gross profit in the 2025 fourth quarter was $86 million, and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2025 fourth quarter was $166 million. Gross profit in the 2024 fourth quarter was $109 million, and variable contribution in the 2024 fourth quarter was $167 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2025 and 2024 fourth quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $452 million as of December 27, 2025. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 13%. Return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 12%.  

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers.   The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter, described in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

          
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
      Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended
      December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28,
       2025  2024   2025  2024 
             
Revenue   $4,743,760 $4,819,245  $1,174,469 $1,209,330 
Investment income   13,685  14,810   3,065  3,822 
             
Costs and expenses:         
 Purchased transportation  3,688,343  3,745,241   912,582  945,857 
 Commissions to agents  387,397  392,751   95,868  96,950 
 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions  61,586  58,781   14,590  14,643 
 Insurance and claims   159,436  113,929   56,127  30,099 
 Selling, general and administrative  230,548  217,708   56,245  55,095 
 Depreciation and amortization  46,388  56,738   10,504  12,737 
 Impairment of intangible and other assets  32,170  -   2,066  - 
             
 Total costs and expenses   4,605,868  4,585,148   1,147,982  1,155,381 
             
Operating income   151,577  248,907   29,552  57,771 
Interest and debt expense (income)  996  (5,419)  240  (964)
             
Income before income taxes  150,581  254,326   29,312  58,735 
Income taxes    35,574  58,380   5,368  12,542 
             
Net income   $115,007 $195,946  $23,944 $46,193 
             
Basic and diluted earnings per share $3.31 $5.51  $0.70 $1.31 
             
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  34,717,000  35,538,000   34,214,000  35,328,000 
             
Dividends per common share $3.56 $3.38  $2.40 $2.36 
             


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
          
       December 27, December 28,
        2025   2024 
ASSETS       
Current assets:      
 Cash and cash equivalents  $396,694  $515,018 
 Short-term investments   55,531   51,619 
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance   
  of $12,490 and $12,904   670,137   683,841 
 Other receivables, including advances to independent   
  contractors, less allowance of $18,759 and $17,812 52,784   47,160 
 Assets held for sale   12,231   - 
 Other current assets   28,949   22,229 
  Total current assets   1,216,326   1,319,867 
          
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation   
  and amortization of $473,642 and $456,547  261,322   311,345 
Goodwill     34,005   40,933 
Other assets    124,282   141,166 
Total assets   $1,635,935  $1,813,311 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:     
 Cash overdraft  $56,654  $61,033 
 Accounts payable   369,567   383,625 
 Current maturities of long-term debt 28,342   33,116 
 Insurance claims   87,343   40,511 
 Dividends payable   68,117   70,632 
 Liabilities held for sale   6,961   - 
 Other current liabilities   78,856   84,237 
  Total current liabilities   695,840   673,154 
          
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 48,480   69,191 
Insurance claims   62,706   62,842 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 33,244   35,685 
          
Shareholders' equity:     
 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000   
  shares, issued 68,590,708 and 68,559,269 686   686 
 Additional paid-in capital   261,256   255,260 
 Retained earnings   2,852,680   2,859,916 
 Cost of 34,531,982 and 33,243,196 shares of common   
  stock in treasury   (2,313,245)  (2,131,413)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,712)  (12,010)
  Total shareholders' equity   795,665   972,439 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,635,935  $1,813,311 
          


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
             
     Fiscal Years Ended  Fiscal Quarters Ended
     December 27, December 28,  December 27, December 28,
      2025   2024    2025   2024 
Revenue generated through (in thousands):         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $2,328,386  $2,447,810   $558,946  $596,573 
   Unsided/platform equipment  1,527,802   1,455,663    400,526   361,910 
  Less-than-truckload  95,856   99,828    23,627   21,926 
  Other truck transportation (1)  383,970   343,253    95,163   100,400 
   Total truck transportation  4,336,014   4,346,554    1,078,262   1,080,809 
 Rail intermodal  87,164   84,328    23,981   18,347 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  241,433   289,902    52,737   88,173 
 Other (2)  79,149   98,461    19,489   22,001 
     $4,743,760  $4,819,245   $1,174,469  $1,209,330 
             
 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation
 $1,803,514  $1,821,989   $457,662  $447,074 
             
Number of loads:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment  1,124,539   1,170,772    274,492   282,877 
   Unsided/platform equipment  487,060   476,815    117,565   114,188 
  Less-than-truckload  151,518   153,253    35,826   33,907 
  Other truck transportation (1)  180,683   160,120    45,077   45,568 
   Total truck transportation  1,943,800   1,960,960    472,960   476,540 
 Rail intermodal  29,970   27,970    8,010   6,550 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  31,120   34,440    6,750   8,320 
      2,004,890   2,023,370    487,720   491,410 
             
 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation
  798,050   814,150    201,040   193,510 
             
Revenue per load:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $2,071  $2,091   $2,036  $2,109 
   Unsided/platform equipment  3,137   3,053    3,407   3,169 
  Less-than-truckload  633   651    659   647 
  Other truck transportation (1)  2,125   2,144    2,111   2,203 
   Total truck transportation  2,231   2,217    2,280   2,268 
 Rail intermodal  2,908   3,015    2,994   2,801 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  7,758   8,418    7,813   10,598 
             
 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $2,260  $2,238   $2,276  $2,310 
             
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):         
             
 Truck capacity providers:         
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)  38%  38%   39%  37%
  Truck Brokerage Carriers  53%  52%   53%  52%
 Rail intermodal  2%  2%   2%  2%
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  5%  6%   4%  7%
 Other   2%  2%   2%  2%
             
             
          December 27, December 28,
           2025   2024 
Truck Capacity Providers:         
             
 BCO Independent Contractors (3)       7,712   8,082 
 Truck Brokerage Carriers:         
 Approved and active (4)       36,852   43,718 
 Other approved       25,938   26,527 
           62,790   70,245 
 Total available truck capacity providers       70,502   78,327 
             
 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)       8,514   8,843 
             
             
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
             
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
             
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
             
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.
             


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
      Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended
      December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28,
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
Revenue   $4,743,760  $4,819,245  $1,174,469  $1,209,330 
             
Costs of revenue:         
 Purchased transportation   3,688,343   3,745,241   912,582   945,857 
 Commissions to agents   387,397   392,751   95,868   96,950 
             
 Variable costs of revenue  4,075,740   4,137,992   1,008,450   1,042,807 
             
 Trailing equipment depreciation   27,195   27,950   6,366   7,186 
 Information technology costs (1)   13,675   22,744   2,747   4,629 
 Insurance-related costs (2)   161,370   115,764   56,748   30,642 
 Other operating costs   61,586   58,781   14,590   14,643 
             
 Other costs of revenue  263,826   225,239   80,451   57,100 
             
 Total costs of revenue  4,339,566   4,363,231   1,088,901   1,099,907 
             
Gross profit   $404,194  $456,014  $85,568  $109,423 
             
Gross profit margin   8.5%  9.5%  7.3%  9.0%
             
 Plus: other costs of revenue  263,826   225,239   80,451   57,100 
             
Variable contribution  $668,020  $681,253  $166,019  $166,523 
             
Variable contribution margin  14.1%  14.1%  14.1%  13.8%
             
(1)Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
             
(2)Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.
 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading